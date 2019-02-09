Jolting awake from a dream sequence in which you saw yourself nine months pregnant might have you tearing through the internet to find an interpretation. The reality may be that you went to bed pretty sure that you were not pregnant, so then what does it mean if you dream about being pregnant?

While all dreams are individual and tailored with your own personal components, dreaming that you're with child doesn't mean that you're actually pregnant and just don't know it yet. With that news, let us all return to our normal breathing pattern and wipe the sweat from our brow. In fact, Professional Dream Analyst Lauri Loewenberg tells Bustle, "Dreaming you are pregnant, when NOT pregnant nor trying to become pregnant, is very common. Even for women who are well beyond child bearing age. I have even had male clients who have dreamed they were pregnant!" Rest assured that you're not alone.

There are a lot of emotions that surround the nature of pregnancy. There's elation, and then there's also anxiety. And you might be ~feeling~ all of that in your dream and after you've woken up. But much like pregnancy (when you're ready for it), dreaming about being pregnant can be considered a beautiful thing.

The meaning of your pregnancy dream when you're not pregnant might indicate that you're 'birthing' something new and exciting in your life. Loewenberg shares with Bustle, "Just as a pregnancy is something that is growing and developing and will result in a brand new life." She continues, advising, "ask yourself what is new and developing with you right now and that could result in a new life for you?" Take time to reflect on what's currently happening in your life.

What's been budding in your life? It could be anything from deciding to go back to school to switching up your skincare routine. You might be 'pregnant' with a whole new idea of you. Loewenberg says, "Your subconscious is showing you this 'work in progress' in the form of a pregnancy so you will have a better perception of how precious this new thing is to you." This way, she elaborates, "you will continue to nurture and protect it so that YOU can reach your full potential." In a way, your creative or new endeavor is your baby and it deserves the same kind of attention as a newborn would.

Because having a baby in real life means having whole new set of responsibilities to tend to, dreaming about being pregnant when you're not ready and waking up in a pool of sweat may indicate that you're overwhelmed by new developments. The online dream dictionary Dream Moods writes, "If you are not trying to get pregnant, but dream that you are, then it symbolizes fear of new responsibilities." Adopt a breathing technique to work through any anxieties you may be experiencing.

The good news is that when you dream about being pregnant, it doesn't mean that you should rush to a doctor to confirm that you are. But a new idea or endeavor may be brought into your world!