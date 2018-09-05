It's a moment many people are talking about. On Tuesday, the first day of Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, a Parkland victim's father, Fred Guttenberg, approached Kavanaugh. In a C-SPAN recording, Guttenberg can be seen reaching out to shake hands with Kavanaugh. But the SCOTUS nominee appeared to rebuff Guttenberg by frowning, then turning his back on him.

"I simply said, 'Hi, my name is Fred Guttenberg, I'm the father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was murdered in Parkland,'" Guttenberg told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Tuesday. "As soon as I got to the 'murdered in Parkland,' that's when you saw him turn and move and walk the other way."

The encounter between both men went viral on social media where Twitter users shared the recording of Guttenberg extending his hand to an unresponsive Kavanaugh. On Tuesday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah tweeted about the incident. "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened," Shah tweeted. In another tweet, Shah wrote that the recording "clearly shows security intervened" when Guttenberg addressed Kavanaugh.

Per Guttenberg, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein had introduced him at the hearing on Tuesday. While speaking to Bolduan, Guttenberg explained his decision to reach out to the SCOTUS nominee for a handshake. "I don't go home to my complete family anymore — my daughter was killed — and I am really concerned about how he is going to rule on certain things that matter a lot to me because I don't want to see other families go through what we've gone through," he said.

Adding to his explanation for wanting to shake hands with Kavanaugh, Guttenberg said, "We actually passed gun safety after what happened in Parkland and then the [National Rifle Association] filed a lawsuit. These lawsuits are going to end up in front of Justice Kavanaugh."

More to come...