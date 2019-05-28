Gemini season is upon us, bringing with it inquisitive, social, and slightly chaotic energy — but mostly the exciting kind! So what does Gemini season mean for your love life? Bustle spoke to the experts to find out. The sun will transit through Gemini from May 21 — Jun. 21, and even other signs in the zodiac may feel their Gemini traits bubbling to the surface during this time. The boost in social activity may burn out introverts, while earth signs who crave structure may feel a little unmoored when Gemini's flakier tendencies arise within them.

On the bright side (or not, depending on your confrontation skills), Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, which governs communication. This means all of us are primed for an extra process-y month, so beware of that, if lots of relationship talk tends to exhaust you. But there's a lot of frisky energy in store for us, too, this season, according to astrologer Aliza Kelly speaking to Bustle.

"The first air sign of the zodiac, Gemini energy is playful, curious, and flirtatious — so don't be surprised if your romantic dates begin to feel like playdates," she tells Bustle. "During Gemini season, we remember that the best lovers are also our best friends, so embrace the fun, childlike nature of Gemini energy by dialing up your sense of wonder. Not everything needs to be so serious!" (Do you hear that, Capricorns?)

Read on to find out what each of the signs can expect for their romantic life this Gemini season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries will definitely be vibing on that frisky energy this Gemini season. "Flirtations will consume your mind, especially when you get lost in a daydream," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Regardless, it’s time to get your flirt on this spring!"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini season is the time for Taurus to get their affairs in order, and by affairs, I mean boundaries. "Setting boundaries within partnerships is essential now," Stardust cautions. "Don’t let your partner step all over you and vice versa."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are obviously reaping the benefits of being in their own season this month, so it's the perfect time to take advantage of being the center of attention. "You’re feeling the love right now, Gem!" Stardust says. "Embrace the joyous attention and TLC you are given this month as you celebrate your birthday."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been guarding an unrequited crush lately, Cancer, then this month could be the time to unleash it. "You’re keeping your feelings hidden in fear of rejection," Stardust explains. "Take a chance this month and let your crush know how you feel — you may be happily surprised by the outcome."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo might feel an impulse to test the romantic boundaries of a friendship this season, according to Stardust, but she strongly urges you consider the consequences first. "You’re hanging with your crew more than ever, which will lead to a budding romance with a friend," she says. "Think before you take the leap from buds to more."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle It may behoove Virgo to concentrate on work instead of romance this particular Gemini season. "It’s time to focus on you first," astrologer Shawn Engel tells Bustle. "You’re getting a ton of opportunities in your inbox which leaves little room for love, and that’s OK! Sort out work first so you don’t pour from an empty cup when love does arrive."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libras may be in a bit of a romantic rut this year, according to astrologer Maia Orion, but Gemini season can help shake things up if you approach it strategically. "Has life seemed routine lately, Libra? You’d love to super charge your love life but don’t know where to look or how to meet someone? Gemini season is an excellent time to expand your circle," she explains. "Take a class or even a trip. Go out to openings, concerts, flea markets, museums, or even talks. Gemini season is a time to embrace life, Libra. The world is your oyster!"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are poised for a particularly transformative Gemini season, if they harness their energy with focus and curiosity. "You’re naturally mysterious and deeply attuned, Scorpio. Gemini season puts your passionate and transformative experiences in the spotlight," Orion explains. "It’s a season for experimentation and delving deep into your carnal desires. What itch needs to be scratched, Scorpio? Gemini season is a sexy time to find out."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini season 2019 is an excellent month for Sagittarians to practice romantic mindfulness. "You shine in your own, Sagittarius, but Gemini season sees your romantic life stepping into high gear," Orion advises. "It’s the perfect season to deepen your relationship with others. Have any pre-existing crushes, Sagittarius? Gemini season is an ideal time to stop and smell the roses, and see if your relationship is ready to go to the next level."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns have a tendency to build firm boundaries between work and romance — after all, they'd never do anything to jeopardize their meticulously constructed 20-year-plan. But this Gemini season may be a good time for them to loosen up just a little. "Some may wonder if you ever take time off from work, Capricorn, but if you’re looking for romance, Gemini season is the time for you to combine both work and play," Orion suggests. "The sparks may fly between you and someone at the office, or even someone you see on a daily basis, like at the gym. Be open to romance, Capricorn. This Gemini season you can have it all."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius may be extra willing to step out of their comfort zone this season, according to astrologer Engel. And it's poised to pay off in a big way. "Breaking out of your shell can be difficult, especially when it’s hard for you to commit," she says. "But something in the air is changing. You’re ready for a different kind of love, and you’re willing to risk it all!"