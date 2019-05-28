From May 21 — Jun. 21, the sun will transit through Gemini which thrusts all of us into the weirdness of Gemini season. Geminis are known for being social and smart, multifaceted and flexible. They're what's known as a mutable sign (as opposed to a fixed sign), which means they can also be indecisive, impulsive, and unreliable. So what does Gemini season mean for your sleep? Bustle spoke to the experts to find out.

Every sign — even non-Geminis — will feel the astrological pull of their own Gemini traits leading them during this time, so it's useful to know how Gemini season will affect your particular sign. Geminis are notorious insomniacs, according to the Alaska Sleep Clinic, and because they're ruled by the planet Mercury, which governs communication, Gemini season has us all more likely to stay up late obsessing over our interactions.

"[Geminis'] thoughts of conversations had and emails sent will keep them up for hours or days until they finally crash and burn, sleeping on whatever surface they can find," according to the clinic. So if you're prone to anxiety-spiral while trying to fall asleep, then you might want to prepare some self-soothing techniques. Here's what each of the signs can expect for their sleeping habits this Gemini season.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The chaotic buzz of communication during Gemini season might leave Aries reeling. Unplugging before bed is your best bet to help you wind down and get good rest this month, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Turning off your phone will help you gain sleep, as it will allow you to relax before bed," she tells Bustle.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Grounded earth sign Taurus would also benefit from some pre-bed wind-down rituals this Gemini season. "Financial stresses may keep you up late," Stardust explains. "Try to unwind from thinking about your stresses before bed." Sounds like this might be the perfect opportunity to get your evening skincare routine back in shape for summer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Like most signs during their own season, Geminis probably aren't getting enough sleep. After all, you want to celebrate yourself in your prime! "Gemini season may increase your restlessness, mostly because you will be constantly bombarded with offers to hang with friends," Stardust explains. Stocking up on immune boosters this month might be a good idea.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Sensitive Cancer might find themselves sleeping more than usual. "You’re thoroughly exhausted now, which means you’re using all your extra time to nap and veg out," Stardust explains. Listen to your body and try to bank some extra sleep — after all, Cancer season is just around the corner, and you'll want to be well-rested!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leos who work in open floor plan offices might feel the urge to drink an extra coffee during Gemini season. "Being more social will cause your fiery, rambunctious tendencies to be the life of the party," Stardust says, "which may cause you to loose sleep and snooze at the office." Introverted Leos may be feeling particularly drained after being unusually social this month.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) "Ruled by the planet Mercury, the same planet that rules Gemini, your dreams during Gemini season will have you thinking about how to organize the minutiae better," astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology tells Bustle. "You might even dream about where to store the sheet clips you use to keep your bed looking so neat!" Peak Virgo, TBH.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Gemini and Libra are dual signs, so when there's double the duality, as you can imagine, Libra, there's more to weigh," Mckean explains. "This will include how many more lovers you have to choose from — whether those loves be chocolate, sweethearts, or wine." Adds Mckean, "Another thing you'll dream about: sleep! You'll be more busy during this time, and resting will feel heavenly."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your dreams this Gemini season will be about the future, and where you see yourself in both the near and far future. This is a magnificent power of self-manifestation that you'll uncover only in the arms of Morpheus [the god of dreams]," Mckean advises. "Keep your eyes peeled for the full moon this month (June 17), for your dreams will unlock secrets — one of your favorite things!"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "The excitement of your daily life during Gemini season will spill over into your dreams to let the excitement continue!" Mckean says. "You'll be able to unravel any mysteries or puzzles you encountered during the day from the delightful conversations and experiences to be had this season."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Getting ready to overhaul your schedule this summer? Capricorn might want to get on an extra-productive sleep schedule this Gemini season to prepare. "You may feel like switching up your routine this season," astrologer Renee Watt tells Bustle. "Getting to sleep earlier and rising sooner will help revitalize you over these next four weeks."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is coming off a particularly busy season, so you'll want to spend Gemini season recouping some energy, if you can. "Take these next four weeks to restore your health after an active spring," Watt advises. "Spend less time partying and more time resting — that way, you’ll be ready to rally when summer rolls in!"