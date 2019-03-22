Spoilers ahead for the first six episodes of The OA. There's lots of weird stuff happening on The OA, so when it opened its second season with a missing persons case, you probably knew it wasn't going to be straightforward. Six episodes in, we still don't know exactly what happened to Michelle, but the details are slowly starting to come together.

It all begins with Karim Washington, a detective tasked with finding a missing teenager named Michelle. Soon, it is revealed that he lives in the alternate dimension that OA, Hap, and some of the others have traveled to. This dimension is better for some but worse for others. It's still 2016, but Joe Biden is president.

Karim discovers that Michelle has been playing a game called Q Symphony, an app that uses augmented reality to unveil a series of puzzles around the city of San Francisco. It has a cult following of young people who squat in buildings while trying to get to the next level — partially because the game is addictive, but also because it pays big money. Supposedly, beating the fifth, final level will earn you one million dollars, and Michelle already won $36,000 (or maybe more). Karim discovers that she was squatting in Nina Azarova's house to play, which brings him to Prairie, as Nina is her alter-ego in this d.

However, Prairie (or Nina, or OA, or whatever name she's using at the moment) recognizes something crucial: Michelle is identical to Buck, one of the teenagers in her tribe back in her home dimension. Michelle is also Buck's birth name, which his parents still call him because they haven't fully accepted that he is transgender.

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

So, presumably the Michelle that Karim is looking for is his dimension's version of Buck, and either hasn't yet come out as transgender, or is a different person entirely. Which brings us back to the question at hand: What happened to Michelle? Is Michelle dead? Did Michelle travel to Buck's dimension? Are Michelle and the other gamers trapped in the house on Nob Hill? Is Michelle in an entirely separate dimension we haven't seen yet? As is evident from Prairie and Karim's journey inside the house, the game is somehow connected to the show's wide web of dimensions, but it's unclear how, or why mysterious tech mogul Pierre Ruskin (aka Nina's boyfriend) is involved.

When Rachel communicates with Buck and the others through the mirror, she says that it is only safe for BBA to travel to this new dimension. The group suspects that this means the rest of them are too young to risk dying between dimensions. However, it could also be because OA doesn't want Buck traveling to Michelle's dimension for some reason. Is this because something bad happened to Michelle, and jumping could harm Buck? Rachel's request also begs the question: where is everyone else in the new dimension? If Michelle is Buck, there must be other dimension versions of BBA, French, Steve, Jesse, and Angie, right?

The OA's second season delves further into the confounding universe established in Season 1, and the mystery of Michelle's disappearance is only a small piece of it.