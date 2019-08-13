Apple's first ever credit card has officially begun its "preview" roll-out, slowly making its way into both physical wallets and Wallet apps alike. And if you're one of the lucky early card holders, you might be wondering what happens if you lose your Apple card, because this laser-etched titanium beauty is going to be fun to whip out. AKA, if you're taking it out left and right and keeping it in your pocket because it's too beautiful to hide in your wallet, there's a possibility you'll lose it.

With instant cash-back rewards, points-driven rewards, and low interest rates, there's a lot of reasons why you might be reaching for this new card pretty frequently. The white, minimalist metal Apple Card weighs in at 14.8 grams, making it one of the most substantial cards on the market, trumped only by the Amex Platinum — yes, it's heavy! According to Apple Insider, with only your name and the Apple logo inscribed on the card, this credit card is projected to be the safest yet, since onlookers will have a hard time recording your account number if it's not on the card. According to U.S. News, your Wallet app will also require touch or face identification to complete any transaction, so fraudulent transactions are made that much more complicated.

Michael Short/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Because your Apple Card is synced with your Wallet app – which organizes your finances for you, giving you a comprehensive visual breakdown of what you've spent and where — you can make purchases on your phone or iPad without ever touching your card, and vice versa. If you lose your card, Apple will send you a replacement, free of charge, and allow you to freeze your account while you wait for the new one to arrive. If you know your card is somewhere in your house and that it's safe, you might opt to simply use the Wallet app to make purchases in the mean time. But if you have no clue where your card is, you should freeze the card — an action you can take care of easily in the app which will prompt the replacement.

Now, if you lose your phone, it's a bit more complicated. The Apple Card is the only credit card that cannot be accessed via web browser. The only way to access your Apple Card finances are via an iPhone or an iPad — AKA "required devices." So if you've lost your iPhone but have an iPad, you can log onto your Wallet app there. But if you have no access to either device, you'll have to call Apple support and talk to them about next steps and taking care of any pending statement closes. While Apple Card does not have any monthly fees, you will be charged interest if you do not make your monthly payments, so if you were to lose your phone you might risk missing a payment. To avoid this, you can sign up for auto-pay, or as mentioned, call or email support to take care of payment in case of lost access to a required device.

If you're interested in signing up for the Apple Card, you can apply and learn more here.