The Black Lives Matter movement has inspired a wave of conversations about racial inequality in the UK, in turn shining a light on the importance of supporting and uplifting the Black community in all areas of society. One recent campaign born from this narrative is Black Pound Day, founded by BRIT and MOBO Award-winner Swiss of So Solid Crew fame. If you're keen to learn more about the campaign, here's everything you need to know about Black Pound Day and how you can support it.

What is Black Pound Day?

In a statement shared on Instagram, Black Pound Day is described as a "real solution based community empowering campaign and motivating endeavour" that will work to secure a greater infrastructure for the next generation.

When is Black Pound Day?

The first official Black Pound Day will fall on Saturday, June 27, and encourages supporters to use services and purchase products from Black-owned businesses both locally and online. The campaign will then aim to continue one day per month, providing an opportunity to discover how everyone can support Black businesses in the long-term.

"The day will provide the community with self-pride, and with a routine spending structure to move forward and close the product to consumer loop. The community will gain greater knowledge to be able to access and invest in black business," the statement reads.

How Can I Support Black Pound Day?

The vision of the campaign is "to empower the community" and "create a new economy which will in turn underpin our long-term financial growth and infrastructure."

To support the cause, people are encouraged to spend money with local and online UK Black-owned businesses — and one notable figure to assist in the campaign is singer-songwriter Jamelia, who has championed the movement's founder with his inspiring endeavour, and vowed to celebrate some of her favourite UK based Black-owned businesses in the run up to the first ever Black Pound Day.