Scoot over, Sephora and Ulta. It's time to make room for another beauty retailer — and its new membership program. BlueMercury has launched its BlueRewards loyalty program, and the perks will inspire you to shop there if you aren't already. While BlueMercury doesn't have quite as many stores or as many brands as the aforementioned beauty behemoths, it has established itself as a hub for both legacy and up and coming luxury brands. BlueMercury is home to everything from NARS to beautyblender and Drybar to LaMer, plus many more.

By establishing the BlueRewards frequent buyer program, BlueMercury plans to start providing customers with benefits and freebies. These shopping incentives may help the company become an even bigger player in the beauty boutique space by attracting new customers.

Here's everything you need to know: The program is free to join and you can sign up at participating BlueMercury stores or via the brand's site. As with most shopper loyalty programs, the more you spend, the better your perks and rewards.

There are three levels of membership which are determined by how much money you spend in a calendar year. If you spend up to $299, you'll be a Silver member. If you spend between $300 and $999, you'll attain Sapphire status. If you spend more than $1000, you'll be a Platinum member. If you meet the minimum spend each year, your status stays the same. If you don't, you move down.

Silver members get a birthday gift and an in-store treatment, along with surprises. Sapphire members receive a premium birthday gift and treatment, as well as surprises and exclusive event invitations. The Platinum tier upgrades the birthday gift and treatment to deluxe status, and adds another annual gift to the previously mentioned surprises and invites.

You also earn $5 for every $100 you spend in stores and online. That money is applied to Beauty Cards, which will be mailed four times a year — in January, April, July, and October. You have to wait to receive the card in order to claim the benefit. You can use the Beauty Cards on BlueMercury products or spa services that are purchased in stores or online. The Beauty Cards do expire so you need to use them during the month in which they are issued.

If you sign up to receive for the program via the BlueMercury site, you'll get an email with further instructions. The only information that you need to provide is your full name, a valid email address, and a phone number. That intel will serve as your unique identifiers in order to keep track of your membership benefits.

Be sure to read all of the BlueRewards fine print and FAQ for all details about this platform. Then you can proceed to shop and to accumulate a bunch of benefits, freebies, and perks.