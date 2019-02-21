It's happening. Haunting of Hill House is officially returning to Netflix for a Season 2. The streaming service announced the news on Thursday, Feb. 21, with a creepy new Haunting Season 2 teaser that confirmed that Season 2 won't continue the story of the Crain family. In fact, it seems like it won't even continue the story of Hill House at all. Instead, Haunting of Hill House Season 2 will be known as The Haunting of Bly Manor. Fans of gothic literature will recognize Bly Manor as the location of the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw. And, if you're sad to see Hill House go, rest assured that Bly Manor is just as terrifying of a place.

As noted by /Film, The Turn of the Screw tells the story of a governess new to Bly Manor, who moves in to take care of the two orphans living there. As time goes on, she starts thinking that the house is hunted and that the kids are actually ghosts. The only question is whether she's actually on to something, or just losing her mind. So, think less family drama and more psychological thriller for the Haunting Season 2.

Netflix announced The Haunting of Bly Manor in a press release obtained by Bustle, confirming that Haunting of Hill House would be turned into an anthology series, now called The Haunting. "Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats, but unable to work away," said Vice President of Original Content at Netflix Cindy Holland in a press release. Flanagan created Hill House and Macy acted as executive producer, roles they will reprise for Season 2. "We're excited to continue our partnership with them on The Haunting series and future projects to come."

As an anthology series, it's clear that The Haunting of Bly Manor will have no connection to The Haunting of Hill House — at least not plot-wise. As fans have seen in other anthology series, however, that doesn't mean that some cast members from Season 1 of Haunting won't return for Season 2. After all, Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story have used many of the same actors, creating a kind of Murphy troupe on television. Should this horror series follow that model, it could mean the return of stars like Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser, or Henry Thomas.

In fact, Gugino, who played the Crain family matriarch, Olivia, in Season 1, has already expressed interest in returning to the series. She told The Hollywood Reporter in November, "If I was invited and I was able to, I would really love to [do a second season], just because I do love to collaborate with him [Flanagan]." And, one month before that, her co-star Michiel Huisman teased a Season 2, though he didn't specifically say whether he'd be involved. "Very early on, when we were still shooting the show, we had conversations about what a second season could look like, and I think that one of the crazy things about Mike is that he is an infinite well of ideas and stories," he told Joe.ie at the time.

Whether or not the original Hill House cast will return for Bly Manor, with Flanagan at the helm, it's safe to say that the frights will definitely be back in full force when Season 2 of Haunting premieres in 2020.