Since January 1, 2017, California law has prohibited state-funded travel to places in the United States that enact legislation deemed discriminatory against same-sex couples or their families. Last week, a new state was added to the list: Oklahoma. California's "state travel ban" list, according to officials, is part of the state's effort to promote civil rights.

California's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) says on its website that "California must take action to avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people." According to the OAG, that means not allotting tax dollars for travel to states that aren't as inclusive as California.

According to The Hill, Oklahoma's state government approved a law in April that will allow foster and adoption agencies to reject same-sex couples on religious grounds. Because California lawmakers deem such a law discriminatory against the LGBT community, the state will cease paying for or sponsoring travel to Oklahoma.

"California will not use state resources to support states that pass discriminatory laws," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a press release. He continued:

The law enacted in Oklahoma allows discrimination against LGBTQ children and aspiring LGBTQ parents who must navigate the adoption process. California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy.

