What Is CC Cream & How Do You Use It? These Lightweight Formulas Are Great For Evening Out Skin Tone
While foundation is brilliant, sometimes life calls for a slightly lighter makeup base. Whether your skin needs to breathe, it's a lazy, casual weekend, or you just prefer a more natural finish, there are a whole range of options including tinted moisturisers and BB creams. Most recently in the past few years, CC creams have made a name for themselves for becoming the go-to formulas for industry insiders. But what is CC cream and how do you use it?
While BB cream stands for blemish or beauty balm, CC stands for complexion or colour corrector. CC creams have a range of skin benefits like BB's, such as hydration and SPF protection, but they also (as their name suggests) have added colour correcting qualities. Colour correctors target anything from dark under eye circles to areas of redness and dullness. You can buy individual coloured formulas for specific concerns, but a CC cream acts as a one-size-fits-all to target all colour correcting. Clever, huh?
CC creams range in terms of their coverage, texture and finish, from ultra-light formulas that look and feel almost undetectable, to slightly heavier, glow-enhancing bases. There are a diverse selection of CC products for all needs and budgets; here are seven formulations to help you find your perfect fit.
It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Illumination SPF 50+
My personal favourite, this formula combines the skin benefits of a normal CC cream with the coverage of a foundation. It has an ultra illuminating, glow-enhancing finish and has a killer accompanying under eye concealer to go with it. It also comes in 11 different shades, making it one of the more extensive ranges available.
Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream
Combining the powers of BB cream and CC cream, this tinted moisturiser gives a light-medium coverage and gives tired skin a healthy boost.
Bourjois 123 Perfect Colour Correcting cream
A lovely formula for under a tenner, you can pick this up in your local Boots or Superdrug. It has three colour correcting pigments for optimum skin: apricot for anti-fatigue, green for anti-redness, and white for anti-dark spots.
Estee Lauder Revitalizing Supreme Global Anti-Aging CC Creme SPF 10
Coming in a universal shade that claims to suit all skin tones, this sheer formula is perfect for those beginning to feel concerned about the signs of ageing.
Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream SPF 30
For skin that suffers with dryness or dehydration, this is the ideal option as it floods skin with oil-free moisture. An extra plus? It has SPF 30 for added protection.
black|Up CC Cream Multi-Action Complexion Correcting Foundation
Along with the Clinique, this was recommended by Essence as one of the best CC creams for women of colour. This is especially brilliant at targeting pores and covering blemishes.
Chanel CC Super Active Complete Correction SPF 50
Chanel's formula boasts a number of skin benefits, from boosting glow to covering blemishes and moisturising for up to 12 hours. The SPF 50 makes it good enough for even the warmest of climates, too.