While foundation is brilliant, sometimes life calls for a slightly lighter makeup base. Whether your skin needs to breathe, it's a lazy, casual weekend, or you just prefer a more natural finish, there are a whole range of options including tinted moisturisers and BB creams. Most recently in the past few years, CC creams have made a name for themselves for becoming the go-to formulas for industry insiders. But what is CC cream and how do you use it?

While BB cream stands for blemish or beauty balm, CC stands for complexion or colour corrector. CC creams have a range of skin benefits like BB's, such as hydration and SPF protection, but they also (as their name suggests) have added colour correcting qualities. Colour correctors target anything from dark under eye circles to areas of redness and dullness. You can buy individual coloured formulas for specific concerns, but a CC cream acts as a one-size-fits-all to target all colour correcting. Clever, huh?

CC creams range in terms of their coverage, texture and finish, from ultra-light formulas that look and feel almost undetectable, to slightly heavier, glow-enhancing bases. There are a diverse selection of CC products for all needs and budgets; here are seven formulations to help you find your perfect fit.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Illumination SPF 50+ £30 It Cosmetics My personal favourite, this formula combines the skin benefits of a normal CC cream with the coverage of a foundation. It has an ultra illuminating, glow-enhancing finish and has a killer accompanying under eye concealer to go with it. It also comes in 11 different shades, making it one of the more extensive ranges available.