The Charlotte Tilbury collection is known for its super luxe makeup. From the iconic Pillow Talk range to the contour and highlight duo Filmstar Bronze and Glow, the makeup artist's line has become the go-to brand for beauty fanatics. But Tilbury actually started her brand with more of a focus on skincare, releasing her Magic Cream (the secret formula she had used backstage on models for years) when the line first launched. And now, Tilbury is extending her skincare line even further with the introduction of a new cleansing ritual. So what is Charlotte Tilbury's new Goddess Cleansing Ritual?

Coming out at the end of December, just in time for that post-Christmas skin dip, the Goddess Cleansing Ritual consists of two new products that result in "spa-cleansed Goddess skin."

The first step in the ritual is a citrus oil cleanser that removes makeup by melting it away, and leaves the skin glowing. The formula contains vitamin C for an antioxidant boost, Bacuri butter to soften, and a number of oils including rose, bergamot, and lemon essential oils. Tilbury recommends using the oil alongside a hot muslin cloth (the set comes with one) to effectively remove all makeup and to open up pores for the next step.

This is followed with a purifying bamboo charcoal solution, which goes deeper to draw out impurities and leave the skin feeling super clean and fresh. Bamboo charcoal is known for its ultra detoxifying properties and is great for removing built up dirt and grease that the skin may have accrued. To use the charcoal solution, you simply need to apply it onto wet skin, massage until it turns white and remove with warm water.

The two-step routine is essentially a very boujee, Tilbury-approved way to double cleanse.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking about her new releases, Tilbury commented:

“In our fast-now, get-it-now generation, I have always found that people tend to use drying cleansers that dehydrate and strip the skin. Everyone deserves to cleanse like a Goddess, look like a Goddess, and feel like a Goddess!"

She continued:

"My Goddess Skin Ritual routine melts off makeup, gently moisturising and nourishing, whilst the charcoal purifies the complexion, drawing out blackheads, unblocks pores and eliminating any oiliness. I am lucky enough to have benefitted from Hollywood facials my whole life, and for me this was about bringing those backstage secrets to everyone in an educational, easy cleansing ritual with innovative, hard-working super-natural ingredients!”

The Charlotte Tilbury line already has a great range of skincare offerings, including of course the Magic Cream (and a night version), the Goddess Skin Clay Mask and the unique dry sheet masks.

The Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual includes the two 75ml cleansers and a muslin cloth. It will be available on UK counters and online at charlottetilbury.com from 26 December for us, and worldwide from 3 January. If you are already chomping at the bit — why wouldn't you be? — you can sign up for the waitlist on the website here. It will only set you back £32.50, which I reckon for an entire cleansing routine is pretty budget-friendly. Why not give it a whirl and see how you get on.