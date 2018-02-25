I think it goes without saying that people will go to extreme lengths to get their hands on any sort of chocolate hazelnut spread. I mean, it's understandable — a chocolate hazelnut spread like Nutella pretty much tastes like what dreams are made of, and it makes any breakfast meal that much better. Now, for fans of the spread, there's a new product to obsess over thanks to Costco. So, what is Costco's Chocolate Hazelnut spread? The superstore is selling it's own version of Nutella under its Kirkland brand, according to TIME magazine's Money section, and people are going bananas for it. Again — understandably so.

If you're not a Costco member, you might want to join as soon as possible, or maybe send your card-carrying friends to a local Costco store to get you two 35-ounce jars of the new Kirkland Hazelnut Spread. For the record, this is a lot of chocolate hazelnut spread. Like, I'm talking probably enough to last you a week or so, depending on how fast you consume it.

The photo that inspired all of the hazelnut joy was posted on Reddit, and showed two jars of the Kirkland Hazelnut Spread for $7.99, which is a steal. It's currently available on Costco's online site as well, at two jars for $9.99. So, if you're not anywhere near a Costco location, at least you can have it shipped directly to your residence by just ordering it in bulk online.

Of course, people on Reddit where the post originated are drooling over Costco's new Kirkland addition, citing the price and overall taste as reason to be excited. And hey, I'm right there with them: You can't go wrong with a chocolate hazelnut spread, and as a devout chocolate-lover, I'm automatically obsessed with pretty much anything that includes it — especially in spreadable form. As one commenter wrote, "I'll probably end up buying some and then hating myself for eating too much of it. Eight bucks for two jars is cheap."

Same, honestly, Same.

For all of the skeptics out there (all two of you, I'm assuming, because I can't imagine anyone would be skeptical of chocolate hazelnut anything), don't worry: Reddit user ricardoalonzo noted that they tried the new hazelnut spread, and in addition to its low price, it tastes great too — chocolate-y and hazelnut-y, aka everything you'd want a chocolate hazelnut spread to be.

Once you get yourself enough Kirkland Hazelnut Spread to last you through a zombie apocalypse (Costco is all about buying in bulk, after all), there are plenty of ways to get creative with this sweet treat apart from spreading it on toast, pancakes, or waffles. Hazelnut crêpes, chocolate baguette sandwiches, decadent desserts, chocolate hazelnut crostatas — the sky's the limit.

Of course, if you don't have time or self-control to actually make anything with your chocolate hazelnut spread, it's also totally acceptable to eat it with a spoon straight from the jar. You're not alone in this, of course: I'm pretty sure anyone who's had a jar of this stuff in front of them has done it more than once. Plus, mainlining your Kirkland Hazelnut Spread right from the jar while pretending to work ensures that the only thing you'll have to wash is a spoon. If you can't be bothered with dishes at all, just go ahead an just stick your fingers in there. Everyone does it: "Doh. I couldn't stop the drooling," Reddit user Marthalameu admitted when seeing the super low price for Kirkland Hazelnut Spread.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I need to go to Costco literally right now.