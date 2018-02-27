You either love or you hate pickles, but there's no denying it — pickle-flavored snacks are gaining popularity like crazy. Following the release of products like pickle juice, pickle chips, and pickle freeze pops, dip is the latest snack food to get the pickled treatement. But, what is Dill Pickle Dip? Well, for pickle-lovers, it's kind of a big dill — if you know what I mean. (Deal. I mean deal.)

If you're a pickle person, you know that dill pickles are the best. They're the most tangy pickles on the shelf, thanks to their intense vinegar, mustard, brine flavoring. They make your mouth pucker, and then they make you want more — that's how they get you! Because of its bright flavoring, it makes perfect sense that the dill pickle seasonings were added to a dip, and honestly, I can't believe it's taken this long for it to happen. Chips and crackers are already tasty, so can you even imagine how incredible they'd taste once coated in a creamy sour dill pickle dip? This is some next-level food fantasy stuff.

Except, it's not a a fantasy. Heluva Good!, a company that started off making cheese in New York in 1925 (and that now has over 20 different cheeses under their belt to date), has branched out into the dip world, adding a Dill Pickle Dip flavor to their existing dip flavors like French Onion, Bacon Horseradish, Jalapeño Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch, Bodacious Onion, and White Cheddar & Bacon.

The dip is made with a combination of milks, salt, garlic, onion, spices, dill, mustard, vinegar, and turmeric, amongst other flavors, to make it smooth and delightfully sour. It's a pickle-lovers dream!

If your inner pickle fanatic has been piqued with this exciting news, you'll probably want to know about some other exciting dill pickle products on the market, because something tells me this dip is only going to be the tip of the iceberg for you. Here's a few other great pick(le)s (sorry, still not sorry)!

Pickle Soda

I'm not exactly sure how refreshing pickled soda water is (apparently, it's very good for electrolyte replacement after intense workouts), but I imagine it makes a great cocktail mixer at the very least. Or, just a great casual drink in general.

Pickle Chips

I mean, this is just a foolproof combination. Now you can put the pickle chips in the pickle dip and get really extra on your snack time! Also, good luck putting this bag down before it's empty. This seasoning is so addictive!

Pickle Freeze Pops

If you like pickle-back shots, you'll like pickle ice pops. Nothing like an icy, tube of vinegar water to cool you off on a warm day!

Pickle Ice Cream

Don't be a hater — people love this flavor, because apparently it's just the right kind of wrong. A quick search on the internet, and you'll find lots of people who swear by it. Don't knock it 'till you try it!

Pickle Popcorn

Bring this flavor to movie theaters, pretty please! I am a huge supporter of this. Popcorn goes so well with these briny seasonings, this would be a huge hit.

Pickle Candy Canes

OK, it's a weird choice for holiday cheer, but like I said, pickle fanatics are extra, so I'm not all that surprised that these exist. If you're a fan of super sour candies like Warheads, you might actually love these.

Pickle Nuts

Again: Don't knock it until you try it. These salty, tangy, garlic-y cashews are actually the perfect bar snack. Serve them with cocktails at a dinner party and win Most Inventive Hostess.