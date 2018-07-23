It's come down to Garrett, Blake, and Jason on The Bachelorette, so it's only natural for fans to look through their social media feeds for any evidence of what they're doing now. With the grand finale right around the corner, audiences are this close to finding out who Becca has chosen. And honestly, it could be any of them at this point. The subject of this season has said that she can see a future with all three men, which is both good and bad news for them, since she can only pick one. Sometimes, you can make a guess about the winner using their social media profiles. So what Garrett is doing after The Bachelorette and does it involve anything that could possibly related to Becca?

While the California farm boy hasn't revealed his Bachelorette fate, audiences can still gather a few things from his Instagram account. For one thing, the California-native and Reno-transplant has been posting updates about the reality show with behind-the-scenes photos from that week's episode. Unfortunately, his messages don't reveal much about the couple's current relationship status. "Find someone who you can always laugh, be happy, and have fun with. Watch the @bacheloretteabc tonight as I continue my search for that!" he says in one such post, which is coupled with a romantic photo of him and Becca laughing in the Bahamas. So, other than his Becca-themed posts, what has Garrett been doing since filming The Bachelorette?

He’s Been Working On His Golf Game. One look at Garrett will tell you that he's a sporty guy, so it makes sense that he’d be out on the green perfecting his form. And with those gorgeous, snow-capped mountains in the background, it's no wonder he chose that particular course for putting practice.

Garrett's Been Hitting The Beach With Friends. gy_yrigoyen on Instagram The man is from Cali, so it only makes sense that he'd want to get some sand between his toes after being confined to dress shoes for so long.

Skateboarding? I Don't Know Her. When in San Diego, do as the San Diegans do, which is apparently longboarding.

Getting Back In Touch With Nature Ever the comic relief, Garrett decided that it would be a good idea to feed two llamas some leaves...directly from his mouth. It didn't end well for him.

He's Been Flying High gy_yrigoyen on Instagram Or he's at least been helicopter-adjacent. It looks like the medical sales rep. joined forces with another member of the Yrigoyen family. "Got the honor of meeting my brother’s awesome co workers today. #squints," he wrote. His sibling apparently works for Reach Air Medical, which is a medical transport service, per their website. So it looks like Garrett isn't the only health services professional in the family.

Partying With His Bros. gy_yrigoyen on Instagram Bachelor nation, meet bachelor party, Reno-style.

Garrett's Even Gone Fishing. gy_yrigoyen on Instagram Bachelorette fans all saw Garrett expertly drive that tractor and plant those tomatoes, so it's obvious he's no stranger to the great outdoors. But it looks as if his favorite pastime is casting a line.

Like, A Lot. When he and his friend cut together a video about their fishing trip, that's when you know he takes his hobby extremely seriously.

He's Gone To The Rodeo gy_yrigoyen on Instagram One glance at all of those cowboy boots in frame will tell fans that this is not Garrett's first rodeo (sorry).