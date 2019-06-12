Boy Brow is one of Glossier's most popular products since it expertly fluffs, shapes, and grooms eyebrows. The pomade has garnered thousands of online reviews that rave about its ability to beef up brows. The brand has just introduced another brow innovation — the Glossier Brow Flick Eyebrow Detailing Pen. The product isn't a replacement for or an update of Boy Brow. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Brow Flick was created to be used in conjunction with the beloved Boy Brow. However, it can also be used on its own. Whatever the case, Brow Flick will earn a spot in your daily beauty rotation since it will leave you with full, polished, and natural-looking brows.

Here's what makes it Brow Flick so rad: The pen features a flexible and microfine brush tip that defines brows with near-surgical precision. You can further shape your arch, extend the tail, or fill in those pesky, sparse areas by using quick, featherlight strokes. The tip design is pretty brilliant because it allows for a long-wearing and hair-like finish. If it's natural and soft brows you seek, it's natural and soft brows you will get with Brow Flick.

Brow Flick is available for purchase via the Glossier site as of June 12 and costs $18 per tube. It's available in brown, blonde, and black options. All three shades are sheer and smudge-proof, so you can build color, coverage, and overall brow drama depending on how much or how little you apply. The ophthalmologist-tested Brow Flick is vegan, in addition to being cruelty, soy, and gluten-free.

Glossier built its reputation on minimalist but effective products. Brow Flick is the epitome of that ethos. It's easy-to-use and allows you to achieve a beautiful and strong brow in a couple of, well, flicks.

Here's how to use it, per the brand's recommendation. Start with clean brows and hold the pen at a downward angle so that product flows through to the tip. Then, apply Brow Flick anywhere you want some extra depth or dimension. Allow the product to dry for approximately 15 to 20 seconds. Once dry, swipe on some Boy Brow to shape and set your look. Yes, it's that easy. You can start out by using Brow Flick (and Boy Brow) and build your makeup look around it or you can finish your beauty look of the day with a swipe or two of each.

Ross & Rachel. Bert & Ernie. Kim & Kanye. Mary-Kate & Ashley. Brow Flick & Boy Brow are the latest entry in the super duo sweepstakes. Each is meant to work wonderfully on its own. But they truly are better together. Glossier is currently offering these products as a $30 bundle. If you purchase them as a pair, you save $4.

Boy Brow comes in four shades — Blond, Brown, Black, and Clear. It was inspired by traditional hair pomade, tames and thickens brows, and helps them keep their shape throughout the day. It's a terrific and low key finisher.

Glossier continues to expand its product assortment in innovative ways. Boy Brow has long been a Holy Grail product for the Glossier faithful, and now it has an awesome sister product. Boy Brow and Brow Flick are basically your eyebrow BFFs.