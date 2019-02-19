There's a new innovation from the internet's favorite minimalist and millennial pink beauty brand and it's headed right for the top shelf of your medicine cabinet or vanity. Glossier's Milky Oil waterproof makeup remover arrives on Tuesday, Feb. 19 via the brand's website, which serves as its main sales platform. Let the "Top Shelfies" commence.

Milky Oil, which costs $12 for a 3.4 fl. oz bottle, is quite the product. It combines the gentle cleansing properties of micellar water and the power of makeup-erasing oil. The formula was designed to melt away long-wearing and waterproof makeup gently, easily, and efficiently.

While you may absolutely love makeup that doesn't smudge or smear when you sweat and that doesn’t budge due to the rigors of life as you know (and live) it, said makeup does eventually have to come off. Sleeping with your makeup on is a no-no. Yet it sucks when you lose a random eyelash or irritate your skin from having to work extra hard and rub your features to fully remove long-wearing makeup.

Enter Milky Oil — seriously, doesn't its dreamy name sound like something you want to swim or take a bath in? The product is up for the task of helping you take it all off.

Courtesy of Glossier

The makeup-attracting micelles mix with the weightless, conditioning oil. The end result is a silky 'n' soft, emulsified texture that will remove even the toughest makeup — all the while being kind to skin. Shake the bottle well, dispense a few drops onto a cotton pad, and wipe away the remains and makeup of the day. If you are ISO a next level makeup remover, Milky Oil is it.

Courtesy of Glossier

Indeed, Milky Oil, which is formulated with Comfrey Root Extract and Pro-Vitamin B5 so your skin won't feel sticky, greasy, or tight after use, is like a cousin of the brand's beloved Milky Jelly Cleanser. It is designed to be used in conjunction with MJC, too.

Courtesy of Glossier

On those days where you rocked a full face of makeup, complete with long-wear, "don't move" products, you can start with Milky Oil to help break down even the most stubborn mascara or liner. Finish with Milky Jelly for a more complete clean.

Courtesy of Glossier

If you happen to commit a makeup mistake — like, say, an errant flick courtesy of liquid liner — you can reach for Milky Oil for a fast fix. Dip a cotton swab in Milky Oil and carefully erase your eyeliner error. Dealing with eyeshadow fallout on the bridge of your nose, on your cheeks, or below your bottom lashline after creating an epic, smoldering smoky eye? Use a cotton round with a dab of Milky Oil to clean up the mess. It's a multi-tasking, makeup-fixing, and removing miracle.

Even the packaging is thoughtful. The thin tip leads to controlled dispensing of product. It lessens waste —and since it's a powerful product, you don't want to use too much.

It's vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-tested and approved, and safe for sensitive eyes. It's also safe for lips.

Milky Oil is ultimately a makeup-dissolving superhero.