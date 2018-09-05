Everyone knows this scenario well: You walk into the bathroom during the middle of the day — ponytail swinging, minding your own business— when you glance in the mirror and notice it. The angry red pimple that decided to set up shop right there on your cheek, its flaming red color radiating like jazz hands from the middle of your face. But Glossier's new Zit Stick can help you out with that, turning a mid-day mood destroyer into a crisis that has been averted.

You might be wondering how, though. After all, there are millions of different acne-fighting products that promise to do the same thing. Just walk into a drugstore aisle and you will be met with shelves on top of shelves of benzoyl peroxide infused products that are meant to dry out, shrink, and uninflame blotchy pimples. Glossier's Zit Stick is different in that it comes in the form of a stick, just like one of those to-go laundry pens.

And just like the laundry pens, if you get a spot, you blot it right out. The breakout eraser is packed with fast acting ingredients like 5% Benzoyl Peroxide, which not only kills the germs that caused the spot, but also shrinks the size. Then there is Tea Tree Oil, which is a natural oil that unblocks and disinfects pores, and Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, which is a gentler version of salicylic acid that will be less harsh on your skin.

All you need to do is take out the pen from your purse or pocket, click it three times to get the clear liquid out, and then dab it on top of the offending pimple. In just three hours you should see a reduction in pimple size, and after six hours the redness and swelling should be reduced, making it less noticeable and less painful.

You can apply the formula up to three times per day until your pimple is gone, meaning you can keep taking that pen out at work until your small zit is no longer a problem. And since it glides on clear, you won't be walking around with wonky white splotches on your face.

Even more exciting, the formula both works well underneath and on top of your makeup, making it a miracle product for two reasons. First, you don't have to go makeup-free in order for the bacteria-fighting ingredients to work. And second, it won't mess up your makeup if you dab it on top.

While it seems like this is the solution-giving acne product we have all been waiting for, Glossier wants you to be aware of one thing: Since products with Benzoyl Peroxide make skin sensitive to the sun, you can't skip sunblock when you're dabbing on the product. So make sure your favorite face sunscreen is in your bag right next to the clicky Zit Stick.

The Zit Stick will be available on Glossier.com starting Sept. 6, and it will sell for an affordable $14. This is definitely going to be the new staple in everyone's purse emergency kit — it's too convenient to go without!