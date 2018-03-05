If you are a Lushie AKA a Lush Cosmetics devotee, then you are totally "egg-cited" that spring is on the horizon. That means an entire new assortment of Lush products is on the way. Lush's Easter Collection boasts 16 whimsical, spring-ready items, all of which are 100 percent vegan, packaging-free, and totally Instagrammable. Buh-bye winter. Hello, colorful bath water and super soft skin courtesy of melting, multi-colored bath treats.

The crown jewel of the Lush Easter collection is the glittering Golden Egg Bath Bomb, which returns for its fourth year as an Easter range exclusive. This bomb is totally safe and environmentally friendly. The Golden Egg is also naked, so there is little waste. Lush also uses synthetic mica for the glitter in this product, which adds the sparkle and dazzle, rather than PET or microplastics. Those don't break down and often find their way to the ocean, which can harm marine life and ultimately pollute the sea.

The product is made with organic, fair trade cocoa butter than has been sourced from the Eastern Congo Initiative, according to the press materials received by Bustle. The initiative helps farmers to receive a fair price for what they yield. It also allows for the building of schools and improved infrastructure.

Courtesy of Lush

The kids in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were ISO the golden ticket. Lushies are seeking the Golden Egg Bath Bomb and it doesn't disappoint.

Courtesy of Lush

Lush carefully cooked up this glittery and golden concoction.

Courtesy of Lush

Who wouldn't want to slip in the gilded waters that are a result of the fizz and the melt of the Golden Egg?

Here's a rundown of some of the best pieces in the Lush Easter suite.

1. Go For The Gold

Courtesy of Lush

Golden Egg Bath Bomb, $7.95, lushusa.com

Get ready to take a golden dip.

2. Chicken Or Egg Bath Bombs

Courtesy of Lush

Which Came First Bath Bombs, $12.95, lushusa.com

It's an age-old question — did the chicken or egg come first? Rather than get a headache pondering this philosophical conundrum, sink into a sweetly-scented and relaxing bath. This bomb comes in two patterns — stripes and spots. Both are fragranced with grapefruit oil, lemon oil, and sweet vanilla absolute.

Courtesy of Lush

Pssst! There is a secret encased inside these bombs which leads to extra fizz and fun.

3. A Reusable Bath Bar Shaped Like Carrots

Courtesy of Lush

Bunch of Carrots Reusable Bubble Bar, $8.95, lushusa.com

You get more bang for your buck with this garden-fresh, fan-fave Bubble Bar. The lemon x bergamot-fragranced bubbles will turn your bathroom into a sanctuary. Each colorful carrot in the bunch provides for a single bath. Run one of the carrots under the water and indulge. Let the remaining carrots dry out between uses.

4. Free Range Fizzers

Courtesy of Lush

Free Rangers, $9.95, lushusa.com

The baby chick-shaped Free Range fizzers are supersized. They are twice the size, can be split into halves, and come in three colors. You can use each half separately to get two baths out of one product. Or you can use both in a single soak for some extra indulgence. Bergamot oil and black currant absolute perfume make this treat extra mood-enhancing, while the coconut oil blend soothes your largest organ AKA your skin.

Courtesy of Lush

In addition to the blue version, there's a pink edition.

Courtesy of Lush

Get your orange on!

5. Cream Eggs That Aren't Candy

Courtesy of Lush

Cream Egg Bubbleroon, $5.95, lushusa.com

Cadbury Creme Eggs aren't the only delish treats available this Easter. These mint chocolate-scented bubblers are meant to be crumbled under warm water and to fill the air with a yummy aroma.

Courtesy of Lush

Then, take a dip in the soothing cocoa and shea butters that are released as the bubbleroon melts.

Courtesy of Lush

There are three brightly-colored editions, which will transform that same ol' bath water into a visual spectacle.

Courtesy of Lush

Never take a boring bath again.

6. A Reusable, Spinning Bubble Maker

Courtesy of Lush

Seven Deadly Spins, $5.95, lushusa.com

It's citrus-scented, it's reusable, it shimmers, and it spins. What more could you want?!

Courtesy of Lush

Hold the plastic-free, gilded spinner under the flow of water and have a little extra bath time fun.

7. The Cutest Fish Bubble Bar... Ever

Courtesy of Lush

Poisson D'Avril Bubble Bar, $10.95, lushusa.com

It's almost too cute to use! This bubble bar fish has the most expressive eye.

Courtesy of Lush

If you do decide to ultimately use this adorbs fish-shaped bubble bar, your tub water will morph into an orange hue and the air will smell like cinnamon leaf and spicy black pepper. Yum.

8. Bunny-Eared Solid Shampoo

Courtesy of Lush

Wash Behind Your Ears Shampoo Bar, $7.95, lushusa.com

This shampoo bar has bunny ears. Because duh! It will also nourish and cleanse strands with carrot and lemon oils.

Courtesy of Lush

You can pretend like you have bunny ears for a hot second while you wash your locks.

9. An Orange-y Naked Shower Cream

Courtesy of Lush

Here Comes The Sun Naked Shower Cream, $9.95, lushusa.com

The brand's beloved solid shower cream formula, which is naked and without additional, tossable packaging and has a tangerine aroma for Easter.

10. April Showers Bring Relaxing Baths

Courtesy of Lush

April Showers Bath Bomb, $7.95, lushusa.com

April showers usually bring May flowers. This cloud-shaped bath bomb, with its colorful raindrops, will bring smooth skin while your bathroom morphs into an aromatic spa.

Courtesy of Lush

Lush's Easter collection is essentially an Easter basket for your tub.