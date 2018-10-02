It might be way too early to start stringing up Christmas lights and cutting out snowflakes, but that doesn't mean makeup brands aren't already working on their holiday collections. One such brand is the cruelty-free company PÜR cosmetics, who made a PÜR x The Grinch range in honor of the new upcoming Dr. Seuss animated remake. This time around Benedict Cumberbatch will play the grumpy Grinch and Pharrell Williams will be the narrator, making for a star-studded cast. The brand teamed up with Illumination Studios (who is spearheading the reanimation,) to create a festive, grow-your-heart, five-piece beauty and skin-care products.

And the best part is that the products are already available, where they went on sale on Oct. 1. The showstopper in the range has to be the eyeshadow palette, which is called the Good Enough to Steal Face Palette & Color-Changing Lip Balm Set and clocks in at $42. The palette is elaborate, and comes in at a $198 value. It comes in the shape of a golden heart (meant to symbolize the Grinch's transformation,) which is then packaged into a pop-up box of Whoville, surrounded by snow, ornaments, and a quote directly from the book: "The Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day!"

It's a 12 pan palette that comes with 10 eyeshadows that come in matte, shimmer, and glitter formulas, a light-catching highlighter called "Feeling Frosty Highlighter," a rosy blush called "Heart of a Who Blush," and a color-changing lip balm called "Moody Lip Balm," which is Grinch green in the tube and then goes pink on your lips.

Next is the He Hates It, You'll Love It 5-Piece Brush Set, which is a cruelty-free brush set that includes tools for powder, foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. And if you want to take it on the go, it comes with a Grinch-inspired travel bag.

For your holiday eyeliner looks, the brand made four different liquid eyeliner colors for you to play with. Called the Heart Line 4-Piece Liquid Eyeliner Set, you get a set of white, red, green, and black liquid liners in festive gold tubes.

For those looking for a holiday inspired face mask, there is the Grinch Stole My Look Color-Changing Skin-Perfecting Clay Mask, which helps to purify and brighten your skin in under 15 minutes. This peppermint-scented face mask will go on green after application, and cool into a warm pink shade once it's ready to be washed off.

And lastly there is the Beware of Perfection 4-Piece Mask Sampler Gift Set, which comes in the shape of holiday ornaments and lets you target four different skin problems in one compact kit. In it you will receive the hydrating Soak It Up mask, the gold Brightening Peel-Off Mask, the purple Pore Punisher mask, and the exfoliating Dirty Girl face mask.

If you're looking to add a jumpstart of holiday cheer to your makeup bag, this collection is the perfect way to do it. After all, it's never too early for glittery eye makeup or peppermint face masks!