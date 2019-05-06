Though its been a decade since her turn on Bachelorette, Jillian Harris now isn't all that different from Jillian Harris in 2009. Having appeared on shows like Love It or List It, Canada's Handyman Challenge, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, she hasn't strayed far from the small screen. But it will be interested to see how she handles being back in the Bachelor world when the "Biggest Bachelorette Reunion In Bachelor History Ever" airs May 6 on ABC.

Like her fellow Bachelorettes, Harris joined the franchise by first appearing on The Bachelor. She was the second runner-up on Season 13 before becoming The Bachelorette for the show's fifth season. In the end, she gave her final rose to Ed Swiderski. Their relationship ended in 2010 when she discovered that he was cheating on her.

Then she met her current fiancé and the father of her two children, Justin Pasutto. (Pasutto proposed to her on Christmas in 2016.) "When I met Justin, there were so many things I'd learned and so many things I’d gotten out of my system," she said in an interview with People. "It’s so hard when you're going through a tough time, you just want to punch people when they say things are going to work out. But they really do!"

Now, she and Pasutto have a beautiful family. Their son Leo is almost three, they just welcomed their daughter Annie in October of last year, and they have two boxer pups, Nacho and Peaches. Pasutto is also hard at work as an interior designer and co-host of Vancouver's Love It or List It. Not to mention, she keeps up with her blog and seems to always be promoting a new brand collaboration. Her latest is an essential oil diffuser with Saje Wellness.

Along with her multi-faceted blog, Harris has a YouTube channel where she posts all kinds of videos including fashion, travel, home decor, DIYs, and Q&As. She and Pasutto also filmed their own series called Jillian & Justin, which aired on Canada's W Channel in June 2017. It captured their daily life, including the birth of their son.

Plus, Harris uses her platform to support multiple charities. Her latest event, a VIP lunch, will take place on May 31 in support of Mamas for Mamas. "I'll be hosting this beautiful lunch at Kitsch Wines right here in Kelowna!" she wrote on her blog. "We're planning a very intimate event with not one, but TWO incredible country music performers and a special guest!!" She later announced on Twitter that the special guest is fellow Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Jillian Harris on YouTube

When Entertainment Tonight Canada asked Pasutto if she would support her kids auditioning for The Bachelor franchise when they get older, she immediately found herself teary-eyed. "I would be so excited because it's such an amazing experience," she said. "But you literally get your heart crushed on that show. Like even if you're the winner. And I just imagine little Leo's heart getting broken. I feel like Annie, for some reason, can handle it. But I know he's gonna get his heart broken and I don't want him to get his heart broken. So no, but yes."

Who knows, attending the Bachelorette reunion could change her mind.