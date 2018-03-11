A previously unreleased — not to mention controversial — interview with O.J. Simpson is putting the former football icon's 1995 murder trial back in the spotlight. More than 10 years after intense backlash spurred Fox to pull the interview with Simpson, the footage will air Sunday night as part of a special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession. In the original 2006 interview, Simpson sat down with Judith Regan, who was set to publish a book that discussed how Simpson might have "hypothetically" murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. But what is Judith Regan doing now?

While she faced backlash for doing the interview at the time, Regan is expected to serve on a panel of analysts for the special. Her name may not have the same level of recognition now as had in the '90s and early 2000s, but Regan was once one of the most well-known book publishers in the country. In 2005, Vanity Fair reported that her small imprint, Regan Books, had the highest profit ratio at HarperCollins. With the nickname the "Angriest Woman in Media," it appears Regan had a fearsome reputation at the height of her success.

In 2006, Regan came to News Corp., then a multinational, mass-media corporation that owned both HarperCollins and Fox, with what could have been a major scoop: Simpson talking "hypothetically" about murdering Goldman and his ex-wife. Soon Regan Books was on track to release If I Did It, a hypothetical confession reportedly written by Simpson and ghostwriter Pablo Fenjves. Years later, a former manager for Simpson told the Huffington Post the former running back hadn't actually been involved in writing the book, but had accepted $600,000 from Regan Books and News Corp. to say he had and film an interview about it. Intense public backlash ultimately led News Corp. to cancel the interview, shelve the book, and fire Regan. As a result, Regan Books was shuttered.

But Regan didn't slink into obscurity. Rather, she sued News Corp in a $100 million defamation lawsuit that he company ultimately settled. Regan was later sued by her own lawyers for allegedly failing to pay their legal fees and cutting them out of her settlement.

Since then, she's launched a whole new publishing imprint, Regan Arts. Through that imprint she's published Khloe Kardashian's Strong Looks Better Naked, UFC champion Ronda Rousey's My Fight/Your Fight, and ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror. Still, some in the publishing world have questioned how sustainable Regan Art's initial success has been.

In February, a spokeswoman for Regan Arts told Publishers Weekly that the imprint was developing "numerous film and TV projects," but did not elaborate on what those projects were. Last week, Deadline reported Regan Arts has sold the rights for one of its books, The Audacity of Inez Burns: Dreams, Desire, Treachery and Ruin in the City of Gold, to a Hollywood studio looking to turn the book into a TV series.

Although Vanity Fair announced Wednesday that Regan would serve as one of five analysts during Fox' upcoming special, it is unclear to what extent Regan may or may not have been involved in putting the special together, or how large her role as an analyst will be. O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession airs Sunday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.