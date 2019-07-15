People who love fashion can understand that when saving up for a prized possession piece takes time, especially if it’ something approaching, say, vintage territory, it can eat up a good chunk of change. But ever since the introduction of the new ModCloth outlet, vintage lovers are going ham on the products with all discounts offered as in we’re talking up to 90% off.

Those who have always wanted to shop the trendy online retailer can now shop the site’s extreme markdowns that contain items well under $50. Bargain shoppers are finally afforded more vintage options that won’t eat at pockets too harshly with prices for florally designed pants that start as low as $11, classic oxfords for $20, and even trench coats for under $40.

The prices offered in the outlet are almost too good to be true. Sizes at ModCloth range from XXS to 4X, however, many of the extended sizes are already going fast, so those who want dibs on these deals better act now. In addition to all the sweet inexpensive deals on markdowns, some sales items in the outlet are final and can’t be returned.

Get a closer look at some of the best picks to fill your cart in this vintage-inspired outlet.

Classic Imagination Trench

Many trench coats on the market can be over $50, and often times over $100, but this outlet deal offering up to 90% off on ModCloth items allows for shoppers to grab this one for less than $40. If anyone's already anticipating the fall season, this jacket is sure to be a cold weather staple.

Elated All Over Cropped Jumpsuit

Enjoy a blast of color with this adorable button culotte jumpsuit that could be transformed for the cooler days to come. Lovers of this piece can add it to their cart for a discounted price of $29.

Talking Picture Oxford Flat

What's a vintage fashion outlet without vintage (outlet priced) shoes? These oxfords as well as other neat shoes from yesteryear are offered in sizes 5.5 to 11.

The Eugene Pant

The Eugene pant can basically be worn almost any time of the year. These age-old style wide-legged pants are perfect for mimosas with the squad or a quick run to the market.

Exquisite Elegance Lace Dress

The fact that this dress is now marked down by more than half its original price shows the true magic behind the ModCloth outlet. Even the most special of occasion dresses, like this one can be snagged as a steal.

The Sara High-Waisted Bikini Bottom

Even retro two-piece swimsuits can be found all throughout the outlet. The bottoms as well as the matching bikini top can be purchased for under $40.

Community Brunch Shirt Dress

Pull out this little number when invited to a last-minute "darty" (that's day + party). From PTA meetings, to a semi casual dinner, this summer dress could come in handy for a multitude of occasions.

Sweet Sophistication Cotton-Linen Blazer

Blazers don't have to go out of season when they're made out of this lightweight cotton material. For under $20, straight and plus sizes can enjoy this decorative pop of color from a blazer.

One More Thing Jumper

The name of this jumper says it all. Skipping past this adorable retro jumper might be a mistake as this dress is selling like hot cakes already.

Outlined Delight Wide-Leg Pants

An outlined or stitched pant is a classic style seen throughout designs from the '50s and '60s, but ModCloth offers a modern twist with its wide pant legs and (thank heavens!) deep pockets.

It's an Inspired Taste Shirt Dress

Vintage dressers who want to be the life of the party can opt in for this quirky yellow dress with rainbows printed throughout the fabric. A sleeveless A-line dress with some added humor could be an instant favorite to pull out on a hot day.

There aren't too many retailers that offer classic styles with such an extensive size range (let alone an affordable one), but ModCloth has gifted vintage fashion lovers with an unforgettable outlet that fans might have no problem splurging on.