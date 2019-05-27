Everyone gets stressed out occasionally, even celebrities. So it makes sense that when Victoria Beckham found herself getting a little exhausted, she did what everyone does: take a break from work, maybe do a face mask, chill out, go on a health retreat worth thousands and thousands of pounds. Just the usual, right? What's more, during her trip, VB also did something lots of us try and do more of: drink water. But ordinary tap water this was not. Nope, it was all about the moon water on this particular trip. So what exactly is moon water? And more importantly, where can we get our hands on some?!

Let's start at the beginning: this week, the former Spice Girl shared experiences of her trip to Munich, where she took some time away from parenting and working to enjoy a detox holiday at the exclusive Lanserhof Tegernsee health retreat.

The retreat, which costs £1900 per week in accommodation alone, focuses on gut health and diet, and uses modern science and medicine to improve overall health, while targeting current ailments.

So what exactly goes on at Lanserhof? Well, VB shared an insight with her millions of followers, and it looks as though there's a ton of treatments available, but that the main focus is on getting lots of rest.

Speaking from her room, Beckham told her followers: "I'm here at Lanserhof and I've got to be honest, it is much much nicer than I expected. I have unpacked my toiletries."

She continued: "The bathroom is actually super nice. I was expecting something much more hospital-y, so this is a real pleasant surprise and I'm really excited to get some rest, to get some great treatments and go out tomorrow and explore."

And if you think this sounds boujee, just wait until you hear what the star has been drinking during her stay: "So I am here at Lanserhof in Germany, and they've just given me this water, which is a special water. It is collected locally, here in Munich, but only on a full moon," Beckham explained.

"Apparently this is very healthy water, an incredible water and great for the skin. Where am I going to get this when I leave Germany?"

Victoria Beckham Instagram

So what exactly is moon water?! Well, put simply, it is water that is bottled on the day of a full moon.

St. Leonhards Quellen, the brand who made the water in question, writes on its website that Mondquelle is water “bottled on full moon day directly at the source of Bad Leonhardspfunzen, Stephanskirchen.”

According to the website, “the biophysical water quality changes depending on the moon phase," hence why they aim to bottle it on a full moon. Hmmm, interesting.

It is unclear what the so called 'benefits' of drinking moon water are, but Witchipedia describes it in the following words:

"Moon water is water that has been charged with the energies of the moon. It is a popular way to charge water to be used during a ceremony or spell working or to brew magical potions and may be used for anything you are directed to use water for."

Blimey.

It's important to note however, that even St. Leonhards Quellen, the brand that makes this particular water, states on their website that moon water has no benefits proven by modern medical science. So it's all really down to what you believe.

The bad news is if you want to get your hands on the moon water drink Beckham herself was drinking, you'll have to head to Munich, where it is made. If you really want to give it a go, you can have a go at making your own moon water, but do so with caution.