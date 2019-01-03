The holiday season may be over, and you may be left with no merry jingles left in your head and no more presents to unwrap. Don't worry, though. QVC has you covered thanks to their latest beauty event. QVC's Beauty Month Sale is happening right now, and it's offering up to half off on some major brands. If you can never get enough beauty in your life, or if you're looking to fill the void the holiday left behind in your heart, maybe you should consider letting QVC fill it.

What exactly is the Beauty Month sale, though? Essentially, it's a full month of beauty steals that you can take part in at any time. From Philosophy to First Aid Beauty, some of the retailers biggest brands are part of the deals, and you can score up to half off on some of them. Plus, thanks to plans like Easy Pay and some special shipping deals, these buys are so much more than just their discounts.

As for how long you'll be able to shop the sale, it kicked off on Jan. 1 which means you've got all the way until Feb. 1 to take advantage of what's being offered during the QVC's Beauty Month, and there's a lot to discover.

Of course, QVC is no stranger to sales or major brands. In case you hadn't heard yet, they offer some of the biggest and most recognizable names in the industry. Whether you're a Mario Dedivanovic super fan and need to get your hands on his highly recommended Philosophy products or you've been a Bobbi Brown fan for forever, QVC has some killer offerings.

What's up for grabs in the retailer's Beauty Month Sale? Get ready to do some serious shopping with that left over holiday cash because these steals are amazing.

Julep Passport to K-Beauty $199.20 QVC If you've been thinking about trying more K-Beauty products, this set from Julep is a dream. From sheet masks to facial oils and moisturizers, this set is full of brilliant products.While it may still have a nearly $200 price tag, there's still a major discount, and it qualifies to Easy Pay! Buy At QVC

Clinique Turnaround Revitalizing Instant Facial $19 QVC If your face needs a bit of a pick-me-up after the holidays, this Clinique Instant Facial is the answer. Plus, it's half off its original price tag thanks to the Beauty Month sale.

If your spirits need a bit of a lift, or you just can't resist a great deal, QVC's Beauty Month Sale is here, and you've got until Feb. 1 to shop it. Head over to the QVC website now and take advantage of these steals.