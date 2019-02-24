The typical Fourth of July celebration in honor of the country's independence must not be cutting it anymore — at least for the guy sitting in the Oval Office. On Twitter Sunday, President Donald Trump announced "Salute to America," telling the country to "hold the date" for what he billed as "one of the biggest gatherings in the history" of the nation's capital. Twitter guffawed and ridiculed the event, pointing out that Trump's plans sound a lot like a typical Fourth of July celebration.

"HOLD THE DATE!" Trump tweeted. "We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called 'A Salute To America' and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!"

"Deluded DC area man believes he invented 4th of July celebration," Brian Klaas responded on Twitter to the president's post.

And Ryan Hill wrote back, "Bruh! You do realize the 4th of July was already kind of a thing before you."

"Has Trump declared a national emergency to get funding for his Fourth of July parade yet?" asked Sarah Cooper on Twitter.

Last year, fireworks were also held on the National Mall — though the viewing area was closer to the Washington Monument. Trump also made an address, though it was from the White House South Lawn.

