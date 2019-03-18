Walking into Sephora is temptation at its finest for a beauty lover. Shelves are stocked with sheet masks, foundation sticks, and contour kits, but a makeup geek's needs may extend past their budget. Sephora is launching a credit card program, though, and the perks that come with it could be more tempting than the brand's backstocked products.

On March 14, Sephora announced that its new credit card program would be rolling out in spring 2019. Sephora shoppers can sign up for the Sephora Credit Card, Sephora Visa Credit Card, or Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card.

Sephora currently offers customers its Beauty Insiders program, which rewards customers whenever they shop for specific brands. Fortunately the benefits for Beauty Insiders won’t be affected by this new credit card program. In fact, those who aren’t already in the Beauty Insider Program but opt-in for any of the credit cards will automatically be registered as a Beauty Insider and can earn rewards from both programs.

“It [Sephora’s Credit Card Launch] considers all the most-loved aspects of Sephora — the amazing product, services, experiences, and personalization – taking our client experience to the next level through special access, rewards and perks,” Andrea Zaretsky, Sephora’s Senior Vice President of CRM and Loyalty said in a press release.

Currently, the credit card program is being offered “in select markets” according to the release. However, the program will make its way into U.S. Sephora stores and Sephora.com in the following months.

Courtesy of Sephora

Owning a credit card specific to this go-to beauty retailer sounds logical, but with credit comes interest. The brand has yet to release any information on what the interest rates and credit card limits, but Bustle has reached out to Sephora for comment.

Regardless of interest rates, though, Sephora Visa Signature Credit Card holders will be able to reap more benefits when they shop. Those who sign up for the Visa Signature program will have access to more amenities, like luxury hotel stays, car rentals, and even fine wine and dining.

According to Visa Signature Hotels, cardholder benefits consist of upgraded rooms upon arrival if available at the best rate, VIP guest status, complimentary breakfast for two, and a $25 USD food and beverage credit. Plus, the program offers hundreds of hotels around the for $299 per night.

Per Silver Car, Visa Signature members can validate their card to receive a 15% discount on reserved cars. Plus, at over 50 select Sonoma wineries, members can purchase one wine tasting with the card for a complimentary tasting for the same price or less, savings on wine purchased at the winery, reservations for future tastings.

Store credit cards allow shoppers to gather up points or rewards for a later purchase. According to The Balance, a personal finance blog, cardholders should ideally pay the full amount owed on their credit card, otherwise the interest rate could come back to bite you in your pockets. Not to mention, some store credit card programs are affiliated with other brands where shoppers can utilize their rewards. Sephora hasn't announced if there are affiliating partners its clients can shop from, but it's something beauty fans can look out for to decide whether or not to commit to the program.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Sephora isn't the first retailer to offer a credit card program to its customers and it definitely won't be the last. If makeup lovers are considering to join the program, the best thing to do is research the best available option, remember when pay day is, and shop until they drop.