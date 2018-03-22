If you're a Starbucks lover, there's a new item coming to menus soon that you'll probably want to know about. Specifically, a new sweet, creamy, color-splashed blended coffee drink that's supposed to tell your fortune, to boot. It's called the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, and Starbucks just announced that it'll be available to buy starting on Thursday, March 22.

It's a limited-time item, to be clear, so if you want to give it a taste you don't have very long to do so. According to the company, it's only going to be available from Thursday through Monday, March 26, in America, Canada, and Mexico. In other words, if you're planning to pick one up, you'll want to do so before the weekend is over, or else you'll risk missing out in a big way.

Now, you're probably wondering what's so special about this latest Frappuccino? After all, brightly colored and eye-popping Starbucks drinks are nothing new in and of themselves, as any die-hard fans of the Unicorn Frappuccino or Birthday Cake Frappuccino can tell you.

The answer is that these tasty treats are meant to tell your fortune, depending on which type of candied gems are sprinkled on top of the whipped cream. They're prepared with peach-infused flavoring, and the drink itself has an eye-catching bluish-green-and-white color. The real fun is when your barista picks out which of the colored sprinkles you'll get ― each different color corresponds to a different fortune.

Here, according to Starbucks, are what each color means for your future.

Blue sprinkles are said to show that you've got adventure coming in your future.

Green sprinkles mean you should have some luck coming to you.

Purple sprinkles mean that there's "magic, wonder, and enchantment" headed your way, or at least that's what Starbucks' coffee wizards are claiming.

This is far from the first time Starbucks has rolled out a fun, creative new drink on a limited-time basis. In addition to the aforementioned Unicorn Frappuccino, Starbucks has also rolled out the Zombie Frappuccino, the Mermaid Frappuccino, and the Birthday Cake Frappuccino, among others.

These kinds of deluxe, pretty-looking mixed coffee drinks tend to be a big hit on social media. The Unicorn Frappuccino is probably the most memorable example, what with its rich, swirling mixture of pink, purple, and blue colors. The drink was an enormous hit on Instagram, thanks to its eye-catching look. It remains to be seen whether the Crystal Ball Frappuccino will follow suit.

In short, if you're the kind of person who gets excited for these kinds of limited-run drinks ― and who can resist a kaleidoscopic, fortune-telling Frappuccino, after all? ― you're not going to want to miss this.

Again, it'll be hitting stores on Thursday, but it'll only be available for a few days, so don't drag your heels! If you miss it, there's no telling how soon, if ever, Starbucks will be bringing them back again. Which means, of course, that you'd risk missing out on some crucial information about your future.