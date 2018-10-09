The celeb event may still be months away, but the most important details about it were just revealed. What the 2019 Met Gala theme is has been announced — and it'll definitely grab your attention. The theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," is inspired by writer Susan Sontag's famous 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp.'" And no, she wasn't talking about camping in the outdoors. Instead, her piece defined camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." But it gets better. Harry Styles will also be co-chairing the show for the first time ever.

Along with Styles, the other co-chairs will be Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, and, of course, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

Andrew Bolton, a curator for the Costume Institute (which holds a costume exhibition in coordination with the Met Gala each year), described the notion of "camp" to Vogue as "style without content." He added, "[Camp] has become increasingly more mainstream in its pluralities—political camp, queer camp, Pop camp, the conflation of high and low, the idea that there is no such thing as originality.”

For those who are still a little confused about what the theme might look like in real life, Bolton further explained to Vogue that the word "camp" derives from the French verb "se camper," which means "to strike an exaggerated pose."

More to come ...