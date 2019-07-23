If you thought you couldn't get enough Bachelor content in your life, there might just be a new way to get your fix. The Bachelor Live On Stage was announced during Hannah's Men Tell All special on Monday night, and appears to be some kind of stage show touring the country. It will be hosted by Ben Higgins, and tickets for the experience go on sale July 26, host Chris Harrison revealed. The website for the new endeavor gives even more details about what to expect:

"The Bachelor Live on Stage Official Tour guarantees all the drama, the gossip, and the romance of your favorite TV show in one delightful evening for the ultimate fan party. Previous Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites will serve as your hosts, as one eligible hometown Bachelor is introduced to local ladies from the audience for a chance at love."

It definitely sounds like an interesting way to experience the Bachelor/ette firsthand: it's basically the same onscreen experience we know and love from the franchise, but one that moves even faster, and that fans can actually participate in. There are already a few theaters and ticketing companies advertising Bachelor Live On Stage for next year, so keep an eye on where you'll be able to get tickets.

The site for the stage show also reveals that there will be a way for people to apply to be a part of Bachelor Live On Stage, though the application isn't up quite yet. Apparently locals will be recruited into the show, and audience members will be able to vote on how things go.

"From the first impression rose to group date challenges and coveted one-on-ones, watch it all unfold live on stage," the site continues. "Audience members and hosts will guide the Bachelor in his journey to find love. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance."

There are a few other ways you can keep up with what's going on with Bachelor Live On Stage — the ordeal already has an Instagram account, a Facebook page, a Twitter feed, and a newsletter you can sign up to receive in your email inbox.

Honestly, this was a pretty natural next move for the Bachelor franchise. The original show led to The Bachelorette, then the series made way for its spin-off, Bachelor In Paradise. It's infiltrated just about every season of television — it sure feels like just when one season ends, another season begins — and now it's ready to infiltrate your real life.

Will your Bachelor/ette watch parties turn into full-fledged nights out on the town complete with dinner and a theater show? That sure seems to be what the series is trying to accomplish, and TBH, I'm not mad about it. The Bachelor series is already a guilty pleasure we can't get enough of, and that's only going to become more true when it's something we can buy tickets to to see with our own eyes.