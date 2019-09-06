With end-of-season summer blowout sales in the rear-view, there's another beauty sale is here that lets you stock up and save. The CVS Epic Beauty Event is different than your average sale, offering more than discounts, slashed prices, and BOGO items. When you buy select hair, skin, and cosmetic items during the entire month of September, you'll earn ExtraBucks rewards, which is basically like cash you can use on future CVS purchases. Yes, it's like you are getting paid to shop.

According to press materials, the promotion is active right now and runs through Sept. 28 — and it applies to purchases made in stores and online. CVS is offering different deals on products from beloved brands like L'Oreal, Physicians Formula, Pixi, Sun Bum, Maybelline, Pantene, Bliss, Revlon, and many more. The sales turn over each week so it's best to pop by your local CVS outpost several times throughout September so you can take maximum advantage of the sale and bring home a haul.

Additionally, if you aren't already a member of the CVS Beauty Club, you may want to consider signing up. You'll earn $3 in ExtraBucks whenever they spend $30 on beauty items. Plus, you will receive an extra 10% in ExtraBucks during the Epic Beauty Event.

Other CVS Beauty Club benefits include free birthday gifts, surprises and samples, access to exclusive deals and events, and a monthly trend report. To quickly sign up for membership, text "BEAUTY" to 397473.

Regardless, anyone can get the below deals as part of the Epic Beauty Sale. Here's what you have to look forward to.

1. Week Of September 1

If you buy any Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick, you'll tally $5 in ExtraBucks. Purchase any two select L'Oreal or Covergirl products and you'll be rewarded with $5 in ExtraBucks. You can earn $9 worth of ExtraBucks when purchasing Bliss That's Incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads. Spend $25 on St. Ives or Noxzema products and you'll get $5 in ExtraBucks. There are also loads of additional deals including Almay, Revlon, and Tweezerman products.

2. Week Of September 8

OPI Nail Polishes are buy one, get one free during the week of Sept. 8. The purchase of any Physicians Formula Rose All Day item will earn you $8 in ExtraBucks. All Garnier Fructis items will be two for $7. If you spend $10 on Dial body washes and bars, you will receive $4 in ExtraBucks and a free liquid hand soap.

3. Week Of September 15

Need a new eyeshadow palette? Well, Maybelline's best-selling Lemonade Craze Palette is $14.49 and comes with a $7 ExtraBucks reward during the week of Sept. 15. So does the brand's Soda Pop Palette. If you are in the market for some new hair tools, grab a tool from Conair totaling $30 and you'll earn $15 ExtraBucks. Your purchase basically shakes out to be half-price. You can also buy a Physicians Formula Healthy Skin Foundation and receive $8 in ExtraBucks. Additionally HEMPZ hand and body lotions will be $5 off.

4. Week of September 22

The final week of the Epic Beauty Event is the most, well, epic. Aussie and Pantene products are BOGO. Maybelline Superstay Ink Crayons are $7.99 through the week. Any Ardell & Duo Lashes Glue is buy two, get two free — but multipacks are excluded. Nivea's hand and body lotions are two for $10, while the brand's body washes are two for $7.

The CVS Epic Beauty Event is like a gift that keeps on giving. Plus, everyone love ExtraBucks.