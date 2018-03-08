Today is International Women's Day, and as with years past, Google has rolled out a commemorative Doodle, this time honoring women from all around the world. The International Women's Day Google Doodle displays 12 comic strips written and illustrated by 12 women artists from 12 different countries. A Google representative tells Bustle the comics are all personal stories of a moment that impacted the artists' lives, and that the Doodle "aims to celebrate our collective experiences, with all of their commonalities and differences."

International Women's Day has been celebrated since the early 1900s, and is "a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women," according to the day's official website. The official theme for the 2018 International Women's Day is #PressforProgress, which is inspired by movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp. "Now, more than ever, there's a strong call-to-action to press forward and progress gender parity," the site says, adding that according to the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Gender Gap Report, gender parity is still projected to be more than 200 years away.

Google has rolled out Doodles for International Women's Day before, including 2017's collection of art celebrating 13 trailblazing women and 2016's collection of goals from 337 women across the globe. For its 2018 Doodle, Google "wanted to bring forward unheard stories and voices," and aims to "shine a light on the important and far-reaching impact of everyday women," Perla Campos, Product Marketing Manager on the Doodle team, tells Bustle.

You can view each of the 12 comics all day today on Google, but you can also check them out in GIF form below.

Karabo Poppy Moletsane tells Bustle International Women's Day is a time to commemorate all the accomplishments women have made, but says it's also a day to remember we still have a long way to fight for gender equality. "International Women's Day to me is a way to celebrate and show gratitude to those who fought for gender equality across the world," she says. "Also not forgetting the countries where gender equality is not embraced and as a collective of people find ways to change this and support those that are fighting for this goal."

Kaveri Gopalakrishnan's comic is about "books and building worlds," she tells Bustle. "When I was very young and unsure of my own worth, it was reading that saved me. I didn’t think I had the words to speak out for myself, and so wrote for myself and read other peoples [sic] words. Surrounding myself with books (whatever was handy, even labels and instruction manuals) sort of grew me into the person I am today."

Gopalakrishnan adds, "I hope to share a story about setting your teeth, building yourself up and growing the wings and means to uplift yourself into a lighter place. There’s a kind of toughness and determination that comes from finding yourself in a story, and then changing the plot."

Google is also celebrating International Women's Day by spotlighting Google Play games and apps made by "inspiring female developers from around the world," as well as games, books, and movies with "strong female protagonists," a Google representative tells Bustle.

In addition, Google launched a short film on Mar. 8 based on its Search trends data, which "reveals an unprecedented interest in searches around gender equality today," the representative tells Bustle. "The video will cover some of the questions people are asking about this topic around the globe, reveal the various actions they've been inspired to take, and include some of the top-searched women who are working on building a more equal world."

To get involved with International Women's Day events, check out the day's official website.