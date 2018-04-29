Hundreds of Central Americans arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, intending to seek asylum in the United States. Many are reportedly fleeing violence and political instability, and they hope to find safety in America. If you've been reading the president's tweets over the last month, you might find yourself wondering what the migrant caravan Trump keeps talking about is. The answer is complicated, and those traveling with it face uncertain futures.

According to The Washington Post, most of the migrants in this particular caravan are fleeing Honduras or El Salvador, both of which have extraordinarily high murder rates. The caravan was organized by migrant outreach collective Pueblo Sin Fronteras, and they have reportedly been coordinating similar caravans since 2008. However, now Trump is president, and if his tweets are any indication, he has been watching this group of migrants closely. The group has been traveling north for more than a month, according to the Post.

"Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country," Trump tweeted on April 23. "It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL."

While asylum seeking is an entirely legal process, so long as it is pursued properly, Trump and many other Republicans have characterized the caravan as a way to thwart U.S. immigration policies. CBS reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions described the caravan as "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system."

More to come ...