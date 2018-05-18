Whether you're planning on crashing the royal wedding, or are simply so excited to watch it on TV that you're dying for every little detail to tide you over, you're going to want to know what the royal wedding procession route is, because that's pretty much the best part. Sure, the ceremony in Saint Georges Chapel will be cool to see, but unless you're one of the 600 invited guests, the closest you'll get to it is to a screen, which doesn't really capture the intimacy of the occasion. But for over 2,000 commoners, aka, regular people, the procession is a part of the wedding that they will actually be able to see. And of course, for all of us at home watching on TV, we'll see it too.

The procession is my favorite part because it's the most attainable part of the wedding festivities. The royal couple will literally take to the streets in a special horse and carriage (the same one Prince William and Kate Middleton rode it, the Ascot Landau) after they've said their vows on May 19, 2018. Before they even celebrate with their guests, they'll go on a long carriage ride through the royal streets, greeting the thousands of people who have come to celebrate their love. It's a love parade, basically. It's an opportunity for people to watch the royal couple merely exist in the pubic eye, when so much of their time is spent in private, and so much of their public life is spent focusing on others. It's a minute for all of us to sort of just gawk at them and have it be OK.

The wedding begins at noon (7 a.m. EST), and the church ceremony will last at hour. At 1 p.m. (8 a.m.), the newlyweds will begin the carriage procession, leaving from Saint George’s Chapel. From there, they will go through Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk, and finally Windsor Castle. Of those stops, King's Road and Long Walk will have the best viewing opportunities, as they are the longest, clearest stretches. Long Walk will also have screens set up so that people who have come to see the procession don't miss it if their view is blocked. So if you want the excitement of being there, but the good views that you'd get on TV at the same time, this is going to be the best place for you to be on the wedding day.

According to Metro UK, the Town Centre is the best place to go if you really want to be in the midst of it all. That's where thousands of other people will be joining to celebrate and try to get a glimpse of the royal couple. And if you're looking for a good view of the procession, without all of the crowds, Snow Hill is the best place to go. You're up high so you get an unencumbered view and you're away from all the chaos.

Once the royal couple is back at Windsor Castle, they will join all 800 of their guests for a lunch hosted by the Queen at St. George's hall. Later that night, at the Frogmore House, the Prince of Wales will be hosting a much smaller party for 200 of their closest guests. Major LOL at the fact that they have 200 close friends — I don't think I could name 200 people I've even met in my life, let alone imagine having that many people in my life. Oh, to be a royal! I'll be happily watching the procession from the comfort of my couch, with clear views and sweatpants. Yes, definitely sweatpants.