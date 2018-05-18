Whatever the color, texture, or length of your hair, don't care! Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event is happening now. There are two weeks of savings in your future. The promotion, which began on Thursday, May 17, runs through Saturday, June 2. It is comprised of a daily deal featuring three products offered at a deep discount. Each deal lasts for one day.

While it's not a free for for all where the entire Ulta hair product inventory is on sale, the sale includes items designed for a variety of hair types and needs on deal every day.

If your strands are in desperate need of some TLC, then this sweet sale is so for you! Or if you've been wanting to refresh the products in your strand stash, then why not take advantage of all the savings Ulta is putting forth. Or you can stock up on products that may already be a part of your personal follicle repertoire.

Everything from tools, like flat irons and blow dryers, to styling products, like color or smoothing creams, are featured as part of the Ultra Gorgeous Hair Event.

Another awesome element of this sale? Prestige and premium brands like Living Proof, Ouidad, ghd, and Kenra are participating. Drugstore brands like Batiste, which makes the best-smelling dry shampoos, are also included.

The Ultra Gorgeous Hair Event caters to every tress type. Here are nine of the best items worth scooping up. You will be left with lush locks. Please note that some of the discounts are online only, while are others applicable to in-store purchases. The posted prices below are pre-discount, as well.

1. Hairspray

Courtesy of Ulta Bedhead Masterpiece Massive Shine Hairspray $23 Your locks will be lustrous courtesy of this hairspray. It's on deal on Friday, May 18 for $9.99. It resists humidity and sets your style. So go ahead and enjoy those sunny summer days minus any hair concerns. Buy Now

2. Titanium Flat Iron

3. Living Proof Style Lab Collection

Courtesy of Ulta Living Proof Style Lab Collection $12 to $26 The hair care brand that Jennifer Aniston once invested in is beyond ace. The Style Lab line is on sale in stores and online at 50 percent off the regular price on Sunday, May 20. Stock up on any product in the range. The prices go below $10! Buy Now

4. Carol's Daughter Hair Mask

Courtesy of Ulta Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Mask $32 This deep conditioner is on a 50% off deal on Monday, May 21. It's just $16 and your strands will soak up all of its moisturizing goodness. Buy Now

5. Brite Hair Color

Courtesy of Ulta Brite Hair Color — Entire Brand TBD All products from this vegan and super fun hair care line are half price online on Wednesday, May 23. Buy Now

6. Rusk Speed Freak Dryer

Courtesy of Ulta Rusk Speed Freak Hair Dryer $119.95 With this ceramic and tourmaline hair dryer, your tools are as sleek as your locks themselves. Strands will be quickly dried and super shiny. The dryer is on sale for 50 percent off at $59.97 on Friday, May 25. Ditch your old, loud blow dryer for a newer model. Scoop it up! Buy Now

7. Mizani Miracle Milk

Courtesy of Ulta Mizani Miracle Milk $20 This leave-in treatment is lightweight but super effective. It detangles and moisturizes. It's also half price on Wednesday, May 30. Go ahead and pamper those strands. Buy Now

8. DevaCurl Arc Angel Gel

Courtesy of Ulta DevaCurl Arc Angel Gel $22 Curly-haired girls love this styling product because it keeps tendrils vibrant without the crunch. It's just $11 on Thursday, May 31. With summer humidity on the horizon, this gel is the frizz-fighting MVP in your product arsenal. Buy Now

9. HEMPZ Haircare

Courtesy of Ulta HEMPZ Haircare — Entire Brand $9.99 to $26.99 All of the brand's products, which are enriched with 100 percent pure hemp oil, are on sale on Saturday, June 2. The sale only applies to online purchases. But everything is marked down by 50 percent. Therefore, you can purchase wardrobe of hair products for as low as $5 and as high as $13.50. Buy Now

Go ahead and love your locks with any of these products as well as the many others that are part of the sale. Get browsing and shopping!