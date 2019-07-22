The usual reality of life is that you want to buy everything but don't have enough funds to really splurge. But when you've been killing it at work and saving up for a while, you'll sometimes run into the dilemma where you have extra money to spend but don't know what to spend it on. For these rare, but oh-so-beautiful occasions where you need a little shopping-inspo, you might want to take a creative route and consider what items you should buy this week, based on your zodiac sign.

If you're like me and astrology has taken over every decision of your life to the point where you base your breakfast off of what your horoscope recommends for the day, then this is just the list for you. Each zodiac sign comes along with its own unique personality traits that make up the likes and dislikes of its ascribed members. By paying close attention to these traits as well as the hottest products out this week, we've come up with a few products we think you'd love based on your zodiac sign. From lip kits to bed sets to everything in between, here are things that each zodiac sign should buy this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Kama Sutra Massage Oil Candle $16 | Amazon Buy on Amazon The most sensual of the signs, Taurus is a great appreciator of great smells and massages. Combine both in this Kama Sutra Massage Candle that melts down into a massage oil creating a sensual and relaxing experience that will be just what you need this week. Mindful Breathing Necklace $95 | Uncommon Goods Buy on Uncommon Goods The relaxed and earthly Taurus doesn't need help to relax, but you'd definitely love some. This Mindful Breathing Necklace is a great way to remind yourself to take a breath every now and then. You can breathe through the pendant and this will allow you to go into a slight meditative state. Use this whenever you don't have time for a full-on self-care day but need a quick moment to yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Salton 6 person Indoor Party Grill $35.99 | Target Buy on Target Geminis can talk to anyone about anything, which is why they love hosting dinner parties and get-togethers. Take your hosting skills to the next level with this indoor-party grill. With this heat wave, it's too hot to be grilling outside, so bring the party inside and get your grill on! Grill chicken, fish, or veggies in the top compartment while melting cheeses in the bottom, to get to the eating (and talking) faster. On-the-Go Bronzer and Illuminator $45 $35 | Wander Beauty Buy on Wander Beauty What better way to celebrate Gemini's duality and ability to multitask like a pro than a stick that's both bronzer and illuminator? The Wander Beauty product adds natural color to the face (and is cruelty-free!). Touch up your look for the day in half the time to get started on your next task.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Fuzzy Feet Slipper $12.99 | Lazy One Buy on Lazy One The comfort-loving Cancers will love these fuzzy slippers from Lazy One. Also represented by the crab, these slippers a cute way to play the part the right way. Lounge around home with these on and relax the true Cancer way. Sleep 'N Slumber Ultrasonic Sound Essential Oil Diffuser $39.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond Buy on Bed, Bath & Beyond Cancer is represented by the crab, showing the deep connection you have between the sea and the shore. And with creating safe spaces also at the top of Cancer's list, Ultrasonic Sound Essential Oil Diffuser will be the perfect addition to your relaxation time. With relaxing aromatherapy oils and up to six different nature sounds (including waves), you can make any room a comforting haven and the perfect place for a nap.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Pure Silk Pillowcase $85 | Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom The luxury shouldn't stop when you get home. And for these "astrological divas," these silk pillow cases are the perfect way to feel like a star even when in the middle of the work week. The pillow cases come in 10 different colors and work to keep your skin and hair healthy while you sleep. Singing Machine Groove Cube Karaoke Machine $70 | Urban Outfitters Buy on Urban Outfitters The celebrity-status sign, the Leo loves the spotlight and being the center of attention. And what better way to show you're the super star than to have a home karaoke machine to belt out songs with your friends? Urban Outfitters' compact Singing Machine lets you connect to Bluetooth and sing along to your favorite songs, all with different lights so you can really feel like you're performing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Otonio Wall Art Print $198 | minted. Buy on Minted Libras are the aesthetes of the zodiacs and lovers of fine art, so this fine art wall print is the perfect buy for you this week. Splurge a little on aesthetic details and get this piece for $198. Whether you hang it up in your bedroom, living room, or office space, you'll be appreciative of buying something for its beauty this week. SEPHORA FAVORITES Beauty Sleep Set $36 | Sephora Buy on Sephora Because Libra rules the skin, this set of Sephora's "tried-and-true" beauty sleep products will be perfect for you this week. Nourish your skin from everything from masks and creams to serums and oils. And with a 4.7-star rating, your skin is sure to thank you for the TLC.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) TOO FACED Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Lipstick $21 | Ulta Beauty Buy on Ulta The Scorpio is the astrological sign most associated with sex, so it's not surprise that this sensual sign is going to enjoy anything that may help them feel more in touch with their sultry side. This Melted Matte-Talic Liquified Lipstick is a great go-to for Scorpios when they want to channel their inner sexual side. URBAN ORIGINALS My World Croc-Embossed Vegan Leather Tote $88 | Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Scorpios love being in control and asserting their power, and this vegan leather tote will let you do just that. Walk into work with this tote around your shoulders or arms like you own the place this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Travis Travel Gear Space Saver Bags $13.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon If you subscribe to this fire sign, it means that you are a lover of travel, meaning you'll love these Space Saver Bags. Available in a pack of five with different sizes, these bags allow you to fit three times more clothing for your trips. Scratch Map $26 | Uncommon Goods Buy on Uncommon Goods Your love for travel should be displayed at home too. This week, buy this world Scratch Map so that you can keep track of all the places you've visited in an interactive and aesthetic way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Mini Succulent Trio $45 | The Sill Buy on The Sill Capricorns are the last of the earth signs, which means you can get in touch with your sign this week by becoming a plant mom (or add on to your already existent collection). This Mini Succulent Trio by The Sill is the perfect way to add more than just a touch of greenery to your home or office space. THE ALL-BUNDLED-UP Orange Starter Set $46 $42 | poppin. Buy on poppin. If you're a Capricorn, you probably spend a lot of time at your desk getting work done and planning your future successes. This means that it wouldn't hurt to add a pop of color to your serious work space. With this Orange Starter Kit, you get a tape dispenser, stapler, and pen cup that comes with 12 signature pens all in an orange, lacquer finish.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Natural Dish Scrubber Pack 3 Vegetable Sponge for Kitchen $12.99 | Amazon Buy on Amazon With a shift in the sun this week, Aquarius might want to consider changing some old habits and picking up some new ones. You can do this by purchasing these biodegradable and compostable sponges. Changing up how you do the dishes could be the first step in a whole set of new changes coming your way. Foodie Dice $24 | Uncommon Goods Buy on Uncommon Goods You have big ideas, and you like to discuss these big ideas — usually over dinner. But sometimes, you don't know what to make. Take the guessing out of dinner this week with Uncommon Goods' Foodie Dice. Roll the dice and see what you're preparing and how, to make dinner more exciting and fun.