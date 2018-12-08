What Kamala Harris Has Said About 2020 Will Leave You On The Edge Of Your Seat

The 2020 presidential campaign is going to be a barn burner. With dozens of Republican and Democratic contenders dropping hints about potential runs, it can be hard to know who, exactly, is a frontrunner and who isn't, this far in advance. But there are some politicians who seem to have so much momentum at the current moment that it seems all but impossible to imagine them not considering a presidential run. If you're wondering what Kamala Harris has said about a 2020 run, you'd be unsurprised to know that she's considering it — heavily.

Harris is a first-time senator for California who's made a name for herself as a strong-willed Democratic lawmaker willing to oppose POTUS and stand up for progressive ideals. She's only grown in popularity from her responses to and in support of the #MeToo Movement, and for her powerful rhetoric during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

On Dec. 2, Harris gave her most conclusive answer thus far about whether she plans to run for president. To MSNBC's Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, Harris said, "It will ultimately be a family decision. And over the holiday. I will make that decision with my family.”

Politico notes that although Harris has not given any public confirmation that she intends to run for president, her fall travel schedule gives a strong indication of where she stands. She launched an eight-day tour of Iowa in October; Iowa is known to be one of the largest battleground locations for presidential candidates.

Aside from that though, Harris has largely avoided the 2020 question in the last year. On The Ellen Degeneres Show in April, Harris said she wasn't going to answer, then further explained, "Right now we are in the early months of 2018. At this very moment in time, there are people across America who have priorities...there are so many pressing issues...I've seen so many people focus on that thing out there, and then trip over this thing right here. I don't want to trip."

Then, in June, Harris told MSNBC, "I'm focused on 2018 ... [but] I'm not ruling it out."

If Harris does decide to run, she'll be running in an extremely competitive and diverse group for the Democratic primary. The list of politicians who are likely to run for president include Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders, not to mention former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN further notes that Harris will have one especially unique advantage in this race, if she chooses to run: the California primary has been moved up to March 3. If she wins California early on in the campaign (and it would be a huge upset if she didn't), this could give her campaign a turbo-boost of momentum as she works towards the Democratic primary.

In an October stump speech in Iowa, Harris focused primarily on the importance of the midterms. But she also took some time to speak more grandly about the state of America in general, elaborating on what she believed American voters wanted for their country.

She said, "Our strength has always been that we are a tolerant country, that we are welcoming in particular those who have fled harm. The idea that we're vilifying any one group, and the fear-mongering — that's not in the best interest of our country."