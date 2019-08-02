Let's be real: Leo season is not exactly the time when most of feel focused on work. Leos are infamously comfortable in the spotlight, loving attention and commanding adoration with ease. They're the Instagram influencers of the Zodiac, if you will, and since Leo season falls in late-summer, most of us are in high-energy party mode, sucking up as much sunshine, warmth, and social interaction as we can, before winter draws us back within ourselves. So what Leo season 2019 means for your career varies. For many signs, it's business as usual. For some, it'll be difficult to focus on work with your social energy being so high. But for others, it'll be the perfect time to network, especially if a surplus of outgoing energy is uncharacteristic for you.

Late-summer is a natural energy peak for most of us, both physiologically and astrologically, so it's normal to be more focused on socializing and being in your body than on work. But you can channel a little of that energy boost into your career without totally killing your buzz. It's the season for feeling yourself, and, if you lean into it, your superiors at work are bound to take notice of your newfound shine. Here's more on how to tackle your career during Leo season, according to the experts.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle There's good news to be had for Aries this Leo season, according to astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Your creative mind is flowing and your artistic brain is allowing you to make cash from your visions," she tells Bustle. So you might want to dust off that Etsy shop.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "This is a little bit of a steady season, which matches your pace, helping you to ace your goals," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle of Taurus during Leo season. "What you do this season will pay off this autumn for your career." But! Stardust cautions against overdoing it. "Try to create balance between your work and personal life now to avoid burnout," she advises.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "You’re a mover and shaker now," Stardust tells Gemini. "Use the next month as a spring board for networking."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer may want to brush up on their negotiating skills for a very exciting purpose this month. "You’re getting a pay raise during Leo Season," Stardust predicts. "So don’t be afraid to ask for more money at work."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "What better time to shine than when the sun is in your sign!" Mckean advises Leo. "As the natural ruler of Leo season, this is the best time for a break from your job, which will rejuvenate your radiant well-being." However, even though this is the time to cash in those vacation days, be sure to keep your eyes, ears, and heart open to opportunity. "Now seems like a wonderful time to fuel your passion project(s), because this season could lead you to encounter some surprising opportunities towards the end of the month," sex astrologer Six tells Bustle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Give your future self the gift of basking in your own achievements by planning ahead this season, Virgo. "Now is the time that you’re really working towards your life purpose and goals," Six explains. "Be sure to keep a notebook of what you want to accomplish now so that you can look back at how far you’ve come later."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra would do well to practice gratitude this Leo season. "All eyes are on your career, so be sure to enjoy the areas of your work that you love," Six advises. "And for those areas that you don’t, sustain your passion by remembering that your dreams are worth investing in."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle You trademark intensity is okay, Scorpio, but try to be gentle with yourself in the face of potential setbacks, too. "There’s nothing but fire in your eyes, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you experience hiccups in your plans," Six says. "You’re well on your way to finding your shine."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Like Leo, Sagittarius is another excellent candidate for some vacation time this season. "Sagittarius may be more inclined to jet off to Hawaii or Palm Beach than to focus on a career strategy this month," Mckean says. "This Leo season marks an excellent time for Sag to explore a more intimate side of self."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Capricorn may delight in a new game plan that has them analyzing, organizing and burning the candle at both ends," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "Leo season may prove to be a high productivity month that will be sure to impress a competitive coworker."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Ever the organizers of the Zodiac, "Aquarius has a knack for rallying the troops and like-minded souls to get the job done," Furiate notes. "Leo season is an excellent time for Aquarius to team up with a partner to drive in larger than average sales," she adds. Mckean also reminds Aquarius to tie up any professional loose ends left over from last month's Mercury retrograde, saying, "This is a time for smooth sailing in your career. Any delays you faced in July will be lifted. This is a great time to seal a new contract or update an old agreement."