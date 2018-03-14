If you deep-clean your house on a regular basis, I admire you. I'm more of a spot cleaner, personally, and I'm definitely guilty of shoving clutter under the bed and only cleaning the fridge when my mom comes to visit. With spring around the corner, you might as well gear up for spring cleaning — there is a sense of accomplishment that comes after you've scrubbed your baseboards. Even if you aren't driven by that accomplished feeling, there's another reason you should be putting a ton of effort into cleaning your home: According to NSF International, your home has unexpected spots you didn't realize you need to deep-clean pretty much immediately. If you're asking yourself what should be first on your spring cleaning list, pretty much any of these will work.

Bustle talked to Lisa Yakas, a consumer products expert and microbiologist at NSF International, about ways to stop your home from becoming germ-infested. She says it's important to pay attention to your kitchen. "Remember that warm and moist environments are breeding grounds for germs, and pay attention to items like sponges and coffee filters, which may not be cleaned as frequently as they should be," she says. "Additionally, give extra love to the kitchen — many people think that the bathroom is the dirtiest place in the house, while we found that kitchens actually tend to have the most germs. In fact, our past germ studies show that the top two germiest items in the home are in the kitchen — dish sponges and the kitchen sink." *Screams internally for 1,000 years* Here are some other spots you definitely don't want to miss the next time you clean your home.

1 Your Vegetable Crisper Amazon One of the few benefits to my diet of fast food and iced coffee is that I don't have to worry about my vegetable drawer being filled with germs — it's empty most of the time. If you eat a lot of produce (or let a lot of produce go bad — I won't judge), make sure you scrub your vegetable crisper during your spring clean.

2 Your Faucet Handles Amazon Your hands are usually dirty when you reach for a faucet handle, so it makes sense that they're covered in germs. The NSF recommends cleaning your faucet handles daily with disinfectant, which may not be realistic for the slackers among us, but definitely make sure you wipe down your faucet handles as you spring clean.

3 Your Spatula Amazon If you have a rubber spatula, beware: According to NSF, they can attract E. coli, yeast and mold. You already wash your spatula after use, but it can't hurt to clean it with white vinegar on occasion, according to Hunker. Try to incorporate this into your spring cleaning routine if you haven't already.

4 Your Blender Amazon If we're getting specific, the germiest part of the blender is the gasket, a blender accessory that goes near the bottom and helps avoid leaks. The NSF says you need to take your blender apart when you clean it to make sure you're scrubbing at each individual piece.

5 Your Plastic Storage Containers bioparo/Fotolia If you hoard plastic storage containers, make sure you prioritize them during spring cleaning. Good Housekeeping recommends soaking them with a mild bleach solution and replacing the containers often.

6 Toothbrush Holder Amazon You already know that your toothbrush needs to be changed on a regular basis, but you may be surprised to learn that the holder itself needs to be cleaned. NSF International recommends putting your toothbrush holder in the dishwasher if it's dishwasher-safe. If not, clean it as you would other dishes.