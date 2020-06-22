Naomi Campbell is glowing in every photo I see of her. But what beauty products does Naomi Campbell use in order to get that dreamy complexion? Well, she just filmed a video for Vogue, outlining her short but detailed skincare regime, and I'm off out to buy every single thing she mentioned.

Campbell — who was recently named as the first global face of Pat McGrath Labs — shot a ten minute clip for Vogue, in which she discussed what skincare she uses, as well as her makeup routine.

Before she even starts the video, her skin looks flawless. Seriously, how is it even possible to have skin that glowy before you've even started your skincare.

She begins by spritzing some of the La Roche-Posay Serozinc mist over her face, which features mattifying zinc sulfate. The spray has been hailed as a hero product for those with oily or acne-prone complexions, as it targets and dries out breakouts. And at £5 for a small bottle or £10 for a large one, it seems the supermodel is just as much a fan of a beauty bargain as we all are.

After this, she applies not one, but two serums, after micro-needling her face to ensure the following products absorb deep into the skin. The second serum is made after she mixes a few ingredients together, such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E.

The model explains she likes to layer on the serums because she prefers her skin to be, "shiny and dewy," and that she's "been taking care of my skin since I was a child because my mother always told me I had to moisturise."

Campbell has previously spoken about her love of moisture and nourishment in her skincare products. "Hydration, for me, is the most important thing. I like my skin to look greasy and oily," she said in another YouYube video for her own channel. "I’m constantly moisturising — masks, face masks, creamy masks, paper masks."

She has also said she begins her routine "with a cleansing cream and a little bit of liquid soap," and usually tries "not to wear makeup at all," as in her job as a model, "when you’re under the lights, the makeup goes really deep into the pores." "I like to just have clean skin," she added.