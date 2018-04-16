Tax Day is rapidly approaching and, for many people, their impending IRS filing inspires a sense of anxiety. If you're someone who is intimidated by the prospect of doing taxes, having some basic information squared away before you begin can help ease this worry. For example, you might currently be wondering what tax bracket you're in. Well, look no further. This guide will help you figure out exactly which income bracket you fall into.

Before determining your tax bracket, it is helpful to know some basic background information and key terminology. The federal government currently has seven different income tax brackets and related tax rates: 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35%, and 39.6%. Your tax bracket is determined both by how much taxable income you have and the status under which you file.

Some common status filings on tax forms are: single, married filing jointly, married filing separately, and head of household. The first three statuses are relatively self explanatory. The final status, head of household, typically means you are not married and you pay for more than half of the cost of maintaining a household for yourself and another qualifying person.

Generally speaking, your taxable income is your gross income (all of the income you've received from any sources) minus any applicable deductions and exemptions.

Once you know your taxable income and your filing status, you should be able to determine your tax bracket and how much tax you owe. The chart below shows the seven different tax brackets, featuring the taxable income range for each filing status that qualifies you for that bracket.

Do keep in mind that you only have to pay applicable taxes on the parts of your income that fall within each bracket. For example, if you had $10,000 in taxable income, which would put you in the 15% bracket, you would actually only have to pay 15% on $675, since the 15% bracket starts at $9,326. You would owe only 10% taxes on the remaining $9,325.

Last year, the Tax Policy Center reported that around 80 percent of Americans fall in the 15 percent bracket or lower. Thus, for most people, the first two items in this list will be most helpful.

10% Marginal Tax Rate Single Taxable Income Taxable Income Range: $0 – $9,325

Tax Owed: 10% Married Filing Jointly Taxable Income Range: $0 - $18,650

Tax Owed: 10% Married Filing Separately Taxable Income Range: $0 - $9,325

Tax Owed: 10% Head Of Household Taxable Income Range: $0 - $13,350

Tax Owed: 10%

15% Marginal Tax Rate Single Taxable Income Taxable Income Range: $9,326 - $37,950

Tax Owed: $932.50 plus 15% of the amount over $9,325 Married Filing Jointly Taxable Income Range: $18,651 - $75,900

Tax Owed: $1,865 plus 15% of the amount over $18,650 Married Filing Separately Taxable Income Range: $9,326 - $37,950

Tax Owed: $932.50 plus 15% of the amount over $9,325 Head Of Household Taxable Income Range: $13,351 - $50,800

Tax Owed: $1,335 plus 15% of the amount over $13,350

25% Marginal Tax Rate Single Taxable Income Taxable Income Range: $37,951 - $91,900

Tax Owed: $5,226.25 plus 25% of the amount over $37,950 Married Filing Jointly Taxable Income Range: $75,901 - $153,100

Tax Owed: $10,452.50 plus 25% of the amount over $75,900 Married Filing Separately Taxable Income Range: $37,951 - $76,550

Tax Owed: $5,226.25 plus 25% of the amount over $37,950 Head Of Household Taxable Income Range: $50,801 - $131,200

Tax Owed: $6,952.50 plus 25% of the amount over $50,800

28% Marginal Tax Rate Single Taxable Income Taxable Income Range: $91,901 - $191,650

Tax Owed: $18,713.75 plus 28% of the amount over $91,900 Married Filing Jointly Taxable Income Range: $153,101 - $233,350

Tax Owed: $29,752.50 plus 28% of the amount over $153,100 Married Filing Separately Taxable Income Range: $76,551 - $116,675

Tax Owed: $14,876.25 plus 28% of the amount over $76,550 Head Of Household Taxable Income Range: $131,201 - $212,500

Tax Owed: $27,052.50 plus 28% of the amount over $131,200

33% Marginal Tax Rate Single Taxable Income Taxable Income Range: $191,651 - $416,700

Tax Owed: $46,643.75 plus 33% of the amount over $191,650 Married Filing Jointly Taxable Income Range: $233,351 - $416,700

Tax Owed: $52,222.50 plus 33% of the amount over $233,350 Married Filing Separately Taxable Income Range: $116,676 - $208,350

Tax Owed: $26,111.25 plus 33% of the amount over $116,675 Head Of Household Taxable Income Range: $212,501 - $416,700

Tax Owed: $49,816.50 plus 33% of the amount over $212,500

35% Marginal Tax Rate Single Taxable Income Taxable Income Range: $416,701 - $418,400

Tax Owed: $120,910.25 plus 35% of the amount over $416,700 Married Filing Jointly Taxable Income Range: $416,701 - $470,700

Tax Owed: $112,728 plus 35% of the amount over $416,700 Married Filing Separately Taxable Income Range: $208,351 - $235,350

Tax Owed: $56,364 plus 35% of the amount over $208,350 Head Of Household Taxable Income Range: $416,701 - $444,550

Tax Owed: $117,202.50 plus 35% of the amount over $416,700