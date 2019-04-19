The so-called "full pink moon" of April 2019 is already getting a lot of attention, given its unusual name, but astrologically speaking, what does the April 2019 full moon mean for your love life? Bustle spoke to the experts to find out. Unlike "blood moons," so named for their deep red hue, the pink moon won't actually be pink. According to People, The Old Farmer’s Almanac dubbed April's full moon a "pink moon" because it coincided with the first bloom of wild ground phlox, a pink wildflower that heralds the coming of spring.

Astrologically speaking, it's good to take note of which signs the sun and moon are in, because those will be the opposing forces we'll all be grappling with this full moon. Currently, the sun is in Aries, while the Apr. 19 full moon will be moving from Libra to Scorpio. Astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle:

Aries is the sign of the self, and when the sun is in Aries, you might feel more independent and self-directed. You want to follow your heart’s desire, and you might not want others to stand in the way. This can be healthy if you have any codependent tendencies. The moon in Libra challenges that Aries energy, and you could have a stronger desire to connect with your love or to meet a love if you’re single. You could also feel pulled between wanting your space and desiring connection.

Basically, think of this as the ideal time to conduct a romantic spring cleaning. "If you have been involved in an unhealthy dynamic with someone or if you’ve had ongoing issues in a relationship, now is the time to take action to resolve these issues," Lang adds. Clear out the cobwebs of your relationships and pave the way for the season to come. Here's what each of the signs can expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't be startled by a surge of synergistic energy this full moon, Aries. "This luminary will make you want to work out existing issues within current relationships and reconcile differences," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Good or bad, you’re coming together." All the pieces will be falling into place for you, Aries. "This full moon is huge for Aries' love life, as it points to a moment of reckoning with their present circumstances," Shakirah Tabourn, astrologer and founder of NFLUX Magazine tells Bustle. "All of the issues in their current relationships will be revealed, and they’ll have to make a decision on where to go next." Take advantage of your energy surge, too. "You will have a new spring in your step and a renewed optimism," astrologer Cindy Mckean, of Kansas City Astrology adds. "This will make you feel more active, energetic, and will make you a good partner for anyone."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is poised for a much more thoughtful full moon, romantically speaking. Explains Mckean. "If you've been at a crossroads in your love life at this time, the full moon will help give you clarity." You may feel the urge to play hooky with a significant other, too. "Knowing how to incorporate your romance into your daily routine will be hard, inclining you to spend more time alone with your beau and away from responsibilities," Stardust adds.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are poised to inhabit their most authentic selves this full moon, according to Tabourn. "When Gemini feels free and able to express themselves fully, their charisma radiates," she says. "Therefore, this could mean new prospects and flirty connections for Gemini in the near future." Stardust agrees: "A flirtation with a friend can blossom into something more, if you let it. Deciding if you want to take this budding romance to the next level is your core focus of this full moon." However, just because you're feeling extra-connected to yourself, Gemini, doesn't mean those around you are experiencing the same thing. "Be aware your partner or friend may be a little moody," says Mckean. "It's better to wait to start a major conversation about relationships."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Watery Cancer might be deep in their feels this full moon. "This full moon heightens your sense of security," explains Stardust. "You may ask yourself if you feel safe in certain relationships. Do you see a future? Does this relationship elevate you? These are all questions you will be wrestling with." Mckean also cautions that you may be feeling moodier than usual with the full moon moving into Scorpio, "but you'll also come out of it feeling refreshed and ready to love at 100%."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are sun babies by nature, but the full moon has an impact on them all the same. "It's when you remember that the moon reflects the light of the glorious sun that you feel warm and cuddly," Mckean notes. "This feeling spills over into your love life." Specifically, since this full moon happens to usher in a weekend, Leo will be extremely on their bullsh*t. "This full moon falls on a Friday, and you are ready to get your sexy on!" witch and psychic Renee Watt tells Bustle. "Take advantage of the full moon energy happening this weekend to flirt and connect with someone you’re attracted to."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Remember that romantic cobweb-clearing sensation I mentioned earlier? This will be especially resonant for Virgos. "This is a perfect time for clearing up misunderstandings with partners or prospective partners and put it behind you," Mckean advises. "You'll feel like a weight was lifted off your chest." "A Libra full moon asks us to look at what needs balancing in our lives," Watts adds. "For you, Virgo, this likely can be addressed through creating boundaries with people or situations that have left you feeling exhausted lately."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libras have much to contend with this full moon. "This is their second full moon in a row, signifying completion of a major cycle," says Tabourn. "They’ll be invited to come to terms with their role in relationships. They may be just as much to blame for their problems as their partner. Any hidden resentments will come to the surface." Mckean suggests being on the lookout for "an immediate change in your attitude towards your love life," which could bring about the balance Libra craves. Of course, since this full moon does take place in your sign, don't be afraid to make it all about you this weekend. "You should be feeling a boost of energy from mother Luna this weekend, and she’s asking you to put yourself first," adds Watts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This full moon, it's time for Scorpio to break through their infamous opacity and confront things with transparency. "Notorious for your elusive nature, this full moon may illuminate aspects of your love life you’d rather not confront," suggests Watts. "Whether it’s asking someone out, committing to a relationship, or initiating a breakup, it’s time to step into the light and face your fears." If you're trying to shake off an old flame, however, there's good news for you this full moon. "It'll be a great time for you to put certain things in the past with ease," says Mckean. "With the ex out of the picture, off your mind and heart, new feelings of love can emerge."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius has a low-impact weekend ahead. "You'll bounce through this full moon unscathed," assures Mckean. "It's a perfect time for people watching during your daily commute."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns may benefit from asking their loved ones to be patient with them this full moon. "You may feel a little cranky (just a little), but you'll be happy with the results you get," says Mckean. "If you're single, it's a super time for focus on your work. If you're in a relationship, you'll find your partner in sync with your needs."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Single Aquarians would do well to take advantage of this full moon as a time for reflection, according to Mckean. "If you're in a relationship," she adds, "be open to new meanings and deeper emotional connections requested by your partner."