Ever since he was fired by President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey has not given one interview to the press, instead opting to work on his book and send the occasional tweet. Save for his testimony in front of Congress, you haven't heard from him directly. This Sunday, though, ABC will air James Comey's 20/20 interview at 10 p.m. ET, when he opens up about his views on the president.

In promos, George Stephanopoulos is shown asking tough questions. “How strange is it for you to sit here and compare the president to a mob boss?” is one that the network has teased.

The interview comes days before Comey's book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, hits the shelves on April 17. "Values — like truth, integrity, and respect for others, to name just a few — serve as external reference points for ethical leaders to make decisions,” Comey writes in the book, explaining the name. “Ethical leaders choose a higher loyalty to those core values over their own personal gain.”

But there are also plenty of tidbits about the president and Comey's interactions with him. "This President is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," Comey writes.

