The BET Awards are upon us. The 2018 BET Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 24. The show is hosted by Jamie Foxx and airs at 8 p.m. ET. It will broadcast live on the BET Network and can be streamed online via the BET site and YouTube. There are plenty of online options to watch the show, the performances, and the giving and receiving of the actual awards themselves. The 2018 BET Awards red carpet is also part of the online and streaming coverage.

You need to park yourself in front of the television or sign on early in order to catch all of the red carpet coverage. There will be plenty of fashions you do not want to miss!

While BET hasn't officially confirmed the exact time the red carpet coverage starts and neither have other networks regarding their own coverage, remember this important detail. Red carpet coverage of major awards shows typically begins around two to three hours prior to the broadcast. So you can start tuning into the stream around 5 p.m.

The BETs are sort of like the MTV VMAs, the AMAs, and the Billboard Awards in terms of the sartorial sentiment.

While the Grammys and Oscars are super, duper dressy, black-tie events loaded with celebs in couture ensembles, the BETs, like the aforementioned AMAs and VMAs, are a bit more glamsual. The fashion and clothes are still utterly killer — they're just more fun.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Janelle Monáe, and H.E.R. are all slated to perform and we cannot wait to see what they rock on the red carpet. It wouldn't be unheard of if Her Minajesty, who is known for slaying red carpets with her ensemble choices, skips the carpet because she is so focused on her performance.

But then again, we know she loves to make a style splash and serve up lewks. Here's to hoping that Minaj graces with her presence on the BETs red carpet.

Same goes for Janelle Monáe. Her gender fluid style is always one to watch — be it on red carpets or in her videos. She had a major fashion moment earlier this year when she wore pink vagina pants in one of her music videos. She always looks stunning, chic, and puts her own spin on gender neutral dressing. You can "BET" that we will be glued to the red carpet coverage and waiting for her!

Actor, singer, and comedian Foxx might swap outfits a few times during the broadcast — since that's what awards show hosts usually do. Will he rock different colored blazers? Something that references things he speaks of during various monologues through the night? Anything is possible. We just know that he will look dapper and downright awesome.

Here's style icon Solange at last year's BETs. Solange is far more daring and experimental than her big sis Beyonce when it comes to fashion. But her black jumpsuit was indicative of how anything goes when it come the BET Awards.

At a previous ceremony, Minaj rocked a black pencil skirt with a geometric, deconstructed top. Tres sophisto!

See Bey at the BETs back in 2011! She killed it in a neon green, drapey satin dress with one helluva slit. It was also one-armed. Yes, Queen Bey is adventurous with her fashion. But her little sis is even moreso.

At the 2016 ceremony, Alicia Keys crushed it in this flowing, black satin pantsuit. Her bare face was just beautiful — like always.

Flashback Friday! Whoa! Rihanna was lovely in this lemon yellow, tiered, and chiffon confection, paired with her signature pixie. Rih's 2008 ensemble is further evidence of the fact that anything goes with BET Awards fashion!

Tune in on Sunday, June 24 to soak up all the lewks.