The red carpet for the Billboard Music Awards event is usually more low key than the couture-centric Grammys, but it offers up plenty of fun, edgy fashion. The 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet is set for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 1. You will definitely want to park yourself on the couch and tune in at that time so you don't miss a single ensemble, hairstyle, or makeup look from the BBMAs, which are taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The actual awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will air live on NBC. You should also watch the show itself to witness all the fabulous performance outfits.

The Billboard Music Awards official pre-show will be hosted by Sway Calloway, Sofia Reyes, and Jaymes Vaughan. You can tune in for the entire pre-show, which includes the red carpet, via the @BBMAs Twitter handle. The hosts will be conducting extensive red carpet interviews with the evening's nominees, performers, and presenters. You'll be able to soak in all the fashions from the likes of show host Kelly Clarkson, glam diva Mariah Carey, the reunited Jonas Brothers, BTS, Halsey, Cardi B, and more. So if you don't own a TV, you can absorb all the coverage through the social media channel.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you are seeking even more fashion coverage, you have additional options. If you have cable, you can tune in and watch E!s real-time coverage. The network's Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards program begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will surely celebrate all the looks of the night.

Of course, you can also scroll through the Instagram feeds of all your favorite artists who are attending the event. They often post images or stories while getting ready, teasing their outfits, shoes, and accessories, and sharing what products they used to create their makeup and hair looks for the evening way — sometimes hours before the carpet coverage starts.

In preparation for the big show, let's look back at some memorable BBMAs outfits from recent years — starting, naturally, with Taylor Swift, who's set to perform her new song "ME!" during the show.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift's sapphire blue micro mini at the 2013 ceremony will forever be a fave.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer's sparkly and sexy white jumpsuit gave off all of the '70s vibes back in 2015.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna rocked fire engine red locks and a crisp, white pantsuit in 2011.

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britney Spears wore an ice blue naked dress with a halter neckline in 2016.

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's white dress from the 2013 show looked sliced in half. It was so unique and had neon details.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyonce performed in this strappy metallic dress at the 2011 BBMAs. Fingers crossed she comes to this year's show!

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj was ravishing in red and as a blonde in 2013.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner showed up in 2015 wearing this black and gold striped mini.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was all about that textured red ensemble in 2018.

Tune in on Wednesday to see what dress Mimi slays, what show-stopping look Cardi opts for, and what others rock on the red carpet and on the stage for double the fashion.