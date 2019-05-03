The biggest fashion event of the calendar year is upon us. The Met Gala, which is the annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, takes place on May 6. The 2019 Met Gala red carpet coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET on several networks.

Celebrities, musicians, and all sorts of famous people dress in priceless couture that interprets the Met Gala's overall theme. This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," so you can expect gloriously kitschy and dramatic outfits, hair, makeup, and shoes. There will be dozens upon dozens of fashion moments at the Met Gala and you do not want to miss a single look or style

While fans and fashion lovers can't exactly witness what happens inside during the ball — Vogue's Anna Wintour reportedly forbids Met Gala selfies — you can watch all of the fashions and red carpet action on traditional television or digitally via a livestream. You have several options.

Here are multiple ways to witness all of the absolutely epic looks that you and all your fashion-loving friends will be debating and discussing for days.

If you have a TV and cable access, you can tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala special, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and runs for four hours.

If it's in depth coverage you seek, E! is definitely where you will get it.

You can take in all of the sartorial coverage on digital devices and social media, as well. E! will stream the Met Gala red carpet on Hulu and YouTube TV. Vogue will reportedly be streaming coverage on its Facebook page, so you can tune in that way, as well.

There's another low key and more personal way to enjoy Met Gala fashion and beauty access. Celebrities usually post images or stories on their personal Instagrams while getting ready for black tie or red carpet events. They often share an advance look at their gowns or their shoes, and they often post the products their glam squads used to create their looks. You can experience all the outfits from the comforts of your couch and on your handheld. Simply scroll through and keep your eyes fixed on the feeds of your favorite artists and attendees. You can follow "METGALA2019" or "MET2019" hashtags, or some variation thereof.

Expect Rihanna to shut down the red carpet with her ensemble. The same can be said for Lady Gaga. Beyonce and Sarah Jessica Parker never disappoint at a Met Gala, and neither does Taylor Swift. Will Kylie, Kim, and ko. be in attendance? They are always ones to watch at these sorts of things. Also, event co-chair Harry Styles will be making his Met Gala debut and there is considerable buzz about what sort of suit he will wear.

The Met Gala fashion action is some of the most thrilling of the year. The couture looks almost always reverberate in the style community for years to come. Go ahead and set a reminder in your phone so you can get a front row seat on your couch and soak it up ALL of the camp in real time.