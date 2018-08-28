Being jealous in a relationship is so too common — and sometimes it's completely natural. But jealousy can gain momentum and quickly get out of hand. So where do you draw the line between what's normal jealousy and what's a bigger issue?

Lindsey Chrisler, a love and dating coach based in New York City, tells Bustle that when jealousy gets unmanageable, that's when it's an issue. "You can't sleep, you can't work, you can't function in your life," she says. It's a horrible feeling and— even when you know it's not rational— it can feel impossible to snap yourself out of. And, as Chrisler says, being jealous can really mess with you. It affects your mental state, your health, and your relationship.

It's difficult to tackle, but the most important thing is to separate jealousy that's there for good reason and jealousy that it isn't based in reality. They're both difficult — and many of us have experienced jealousy even when we know there's no good reason. But they're very different things. If you think that your partner may genuinely be cheating or giving you reason to be jealous, then it's time to talk to them about it. But if it's the kind of jealousy that you can't control and just keeps happening, well, then it's a little trickier. This is what experts suggest if you can't stop being jealous.

1 Do Some Soul Searching First Ashley Batz/Bustle If you just can't stop being jealous, it's important to do some soul searching. “Some partners are extremely jealous because of an insecurity developed within,” author and relationship expert Alexis Nicole White tells Bustle. “Perhaps they have been cheated on, or they have spent a lot of time with an individual that makes them develop a general mistrust or distrust of others.” If you have a murky relationship history that's OK, but you can't take it out on your current partner. It's important to look beyond just your own relationships, too. “Some partners may be jealous because of what they viewed in their family of origin — the family that they grew up in,” Texas-based psychotherapist Richard E. Toney tells Bustle. “Or some partners may be jealous for issues related to emotional attachment.”

2 Learn How To Funnel It Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you think the jealousy may be based more internally, then it's important to think about how to tackle it yourself, which may mean taking a step back from your relationship and regaining some independence. "The sign which could reveal extreme jealousy is emotional dependency," Salama Marine, psychologist and online dating expert for dating website EliteSingles, tells Bustle. If you find yourself having a bout of jealousy and seeing green, you may need some short-term solutions. Because it can be a very visceral experience, you need to distract your body. "Jealousy is a sensation and a really uncomfortable experience in your body," Chrisler says. "Going for a run, going to dance class, or doing something else with your body will change that sensation and help you pop out of the jealousy and get you back to your normal state."