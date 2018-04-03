If you're a practical person who only believes in things they can see, like Scully on the X-Files, then you might not think the cosmos have any real effect on your life. Fair enough. However, there are some things to know about your zodiac sign even if you don't believe in astrology that just might change your mind. I'm a lifelong believer, however I approach astrology as a celestial road map. Because everyone has free will, nothing in the universe can predict the outcome of your life.

That being said, understanding things about yourself based on the alignment of planets, the moon, and the sun in your particular sign can help makes things a whole lot easier. Think of it like driving with directions versus winging it. If you're new to this whole astrology thing, Tarot.com explained on its website, "Your zodiac (or sun) sign is the biggest influence on your life and personality in Astrology. Based on the location of the expressive sun at the minute you were born, you could be one of 12 zodiac signs, each with its own set of strengths, challenges, moods, patterns, relationships, and more."

If you want to give it a try, you can get your astrological birth chart on the Co-Star app. Not convinced? Check out these things you should know about your sign even if you're not the Fox Mulder of believers.

1 Aries Asks For Forgiveness, Not Permission Giphy Aries-born people know what they want and they know how to get it, so just get out of their way already. The first sign of the zodiac, Aries is a natural-born leader, an adventurous trendsetter, a passionate lover and friend, and has a deeply rooted sense of self. "Ruled by Fire, the ram lives in the moment and moves fast and furiously," Tarot.com noted. The breakneck speed at which an Aries lives their life can sometimes get them into trouble, but they are almost always forgiven.

2 Taurus Is Loyal & Lucky Giphy If you know someone who wins every random contest and seems to stumble upon good fortune, that person is most likely a Taurus. The most stubborn sign in the zodiac, Taurus also loves to indulge in luxury, which works out when they win that all expenses paid trip to Hawaii. The bull is also loyal to a fault. Equal parts sensual, successful, and sensible, according to Tarot.com, a balanced bull has the gumption and patience to get manifest what they want most of the time.

3 Gemini Can Spot A Phony Giphy Gemini's duality allows them to mirror most people's personalities to give them what they want, and they can also spot a fake person from a mile away. What's more, they have no qualms about calling that phony out, according to WTF Zodiac Signs. While a Gemini is someone everyone wants to be around all of the time, they also know how to manipulate situations to get what they want. And, they're pretty skilled. So while Gemini can see through a faker, phony Gemini-born people are harder for other signs to spot.

4 Cancer Loves Hard Giphy Who the hell are those people who fall in love on a first date? Cancers, that's who. Cancer-born people love to be in love, and the crab falls fast and hard, according to WTF Zodiac Signs. And, once a Cancer falls, they will shower the object of their affection with gifts, protect their beloved at all costs, and make grand gestures that can make other signs uncomfortable. Because not everyone is into displays of affection usually reserved for rom-coms, Cancers often get their hearts broken, at which point their former BAE is dead to them forever.

5 Leo Defends Others At Any Cost Giphy While best known as the star of the show, Leos have a lesser-know quality. If you need some support, then a Leo is the person you want by your side. Like Callie on The Fosters, a Leo will stand up to injustice no matter what it costs them, according to the website 21 Facts. And, because they are also fiery and charismatic, a Leo can take risks and champion causes that other signs would steer clear of. But, for Leo, there is no question about fighting for the underdog because they almost always come out on top.

6 Virgo Is Flexible If You Do It Their Way Giphy From their perspective, a Virgo is always right so don't even bother trying to argue with them. Forever in the pursuit of perfection, Virgo-born people tend to be control freaks. That being said, they are also master problem solvers and can often fix a toilet with a book of matches and a stick of gum. You're definitely going to want a Virgo in your crew during the zombie apocalypse if you plan on staying alive.

7 Libra Is Indecisive AF Giphy When a Libra-born person knows what they want, they have no problem telling you. But, when they don't, you better have a lot of time to wait around for an answer because Libra is indecisive AF. Libra always needs to feel in balance, which causes them to endlessly weigh the pros and cons of every decision to the annoyance of most other signs. A Libra is also charismatic and appreciates art and beauty, just don't ask them where they want to go to dinner if you want to eat any time this century.

8 Scorpio Is Magnetic & Mysterious Giphy If you've ever been mysteriously drawn to another person for no apparent reason, that person was most likely a Scorpio. Scorpio-born people possess a natural magnetic energy. They also play their cards close to the vest, which makes them even more intriguing. While loving and sensitive, when crossed a Scorpio can be the most vengeful of all of the signs. Long story short — if you do them dirty, there's a good chance a Scorpio will spend the rest of their lives making sure you pay one way or another.

9 Sagittarius Lives In The Moment Giphy Sagittarius-born people have the gift of living in the moment. This sign doesn't dwell on the past or concern itself with the future. A Sagittarius has no problem taking a last minute trip to Europe or marrying someone is Vegas who they've only known for 48 hours. While a Sagittarius is sure to bring fun and adventure to almost every other sign, their impulsiveness means they can sometimes make a mess of their lives. No biggie, a Sagittarius will simply move on to greener pastures.

10 Capricorn Is The Best At Everything Giphy You know those people who can go to medical or law school, stay out all night drinking tequila, and always look fresh in the morning? Those people are Capricorns. Goal oriented and driven to succeed, this sign will almost always be the best at everything they pursue. While they might make it look effortless, Capricorns are extremely hard workers, and they often beat themselves up if they miss their mark. However, this just gives them greater incentive to work twice as hard to succeed the next time. Cristina Yang? Yeah, I bet she was a Capricorn.

11 Aquarius Will Always Tell The Truth Giphy If you want someone to tell you what you want to hear, don't ask an Aquarius for their opinion on your outfit, relationship, life choices, etc. This sign has deeply rooted values and beliefs, an Aquarius has no problem telling you exactly what they think. When Aquarius has an idea that others don't agree with, they're more than happy to go it alone. Aquarians also tend to need a lot of alone time, so Cancer's declaration of love on the second date will likely have Aquarius telling the crab they're too needy. This sign also has the ability to visualize things others can't even fathom, which means they should team up with an Aries to take over the world.