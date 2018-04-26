Now that Avengers: Infinity War is finally out, all everyone wants to think about is what the next Marvel movies will be like — especially Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, since Peter Parker is a fave character of so many fans. While exactly what's going to happen in Spider-Man 2 remains unknown — and the ending of Infinity War hints that Peter's fate could be up in the air — the filmmakers have hinted at some plot points that should make fans freaking out over Infinity War and Peter's journey very excited.

According to Digital Spy, the Spider-Man sequel takes place minutes after the ending of Avengers 4, set for release in May 2019. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has talked a bit about the movie's details, hinting that the film will bridge a transition to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with i09, he discussed how this change will play a big role in the plot. “So much happens in [the 3rd and 4th Avengers movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?," Feige said.

The first Spider-Man: Homecoming included an Easter egg, with Donald Glover’s character Aaron Davis referencing his nephew Miles Morales, aka the other Spider-Man. In an interview with Screen Crush, Feige confirmed Davis is Morales’ uncle, noting that the scene was meant to make fans think “He’s there. He’s there somewhere.” Morales has been confirmed for the animated Spider-Man movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that’s coming out in December 2018, but it sounds like Feig’s hinting at Morales making his live action debut soon too. There’s been some speculation that the character will make his debut on Homecoming 2, but nothing’s been confirmed yet.

Another thing we know about Homecoming 2 is that it’s set beyond New York City. In another i09 interview, Feige revealed some location details. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe,” said Feige. No word yet on what takes Spider-Man to London but there’s a very high chance the location is somehow connected to the fourth and final Avengers movie. “The two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie,” revealed Feige.

This location change can also be tied to the casting of a yet unnamed European actor in the upcoming Spider-Man film. According to Movie Web, the characteristics reportedly required for the role mean there’s a very high chance Black Cat will appear as the villain in Homecoming 2. Black Cat is one of Marvel’s most recognizable female villains, so her potential addition to the movie will definitely be good news to fans. But realistically, the description and location makes more sense for Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, to finally make her debut. Spider-Woman is from London, so there’s a good chance Spider-Man travels all the way to England to team up with her. If this turns out to be true, that means we could be getting two new female Marvel superheroes within the next couple of years, which is pretty exciting.

If Marvel manages to introduce both Jessica Drew and Miles Morales in Homecoming 2, that might make it the best Spider-Man movie yet. Even though not much has been revealed about Peter Parker’s latest escapades, the little we know about Homecoming 2 is enough to feel certain it'll be worth a watch.