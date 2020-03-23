From flowers given to NHS staff at supermarkets to free lunches provided by cafes, people and businesses have been making gestures to express their gratitude for the workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak. Doctors, nurses, ambulance staff, pharmacists and many more are all working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic. In another show of appreciation, NHS staff across the country will be applauded for their tremendous efforts in a "Clap For Our Carers" campaign. So what is Clap For Our Carers and how can you get involved?

What Is Clap For Our Carers?

The #ClapForOurCarers campaign has been seen in Spain, Netherlands and France and is coming to the UK too. On March 26., campaign organisers are asking the British public to join them in coming to their windows, front doors and clapping for NHS workers.

The celebration is being organised by an unnamed woman who describes herself as a "Dutch Londoner." Per the Clap For Our Carers Instagram page, she explained was inspired by the celebrations of health workers in other European countries and wanted to do something similar for those in the UK. She later extended her support to all the people continuing to work during the outbreak, including supermarket workers, so the rest of the British public can stay inside.

How Can You Get Involved?

"Please join us on 26th March at 8pm for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living rooms, etc) to show all the nurses, doctors, GPs, and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against the virus," reads the official Clap For Our Carers website.

Of course, social distancing may mean this could be difficult for some however the campaign says you can share your applause, from where-ever you are, on social media.

Which Celebs Are Backing The Campaign?

A host of celebrities have expressed their support for the Clap For Our Carers campaign, including David and Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham posted the upcoming event to her Instagram page and expressed her gratitude for the NHS in the post. The fashion designer wrote: "words can’t describe how thankful we all are for all the bravery and hard work of the healthcare workers during this uncertain time. Let’s all join together next week on March 26 to show our gratitude and solidarity with those on the frontline. #ClapForOurCarers xxxx VB"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also shared the Clap For Our Carers event to the Sussex Royal Instagram page. Via Instastories, they urged their followers to share the message. “During these unprecedented times, they need to know we are grateful," read the post.

The celebrity support continues on. Tamara Ecclestone, documentary-maker Stacey Dooley and Piers Morgan have all publicly backed the campaign.

What are the other ways you can support NHS staff?

You've probably heard the phrase "flattening the curve" by now. In a nutshell, it means trying to reduce the risk of a large number of cases of coronavirus cases occurring in a short period of time. This will help prevent the health service from being overwhelmed. Members of the public can do their bit of COVID-19 by staying at home, following the necessary social distancing measures and practicing good hygiene (yes, keep washing those hands).

When it comes to NHS workers, per the widely shared social media message: they stay at work for us, so we stay at home for them. Then there's the issue of stockpiling. Careworkers work long-hours, making it difficult for to shop at supermarkets — especially when excessive purchasing means there's few key items left on the shelves.

NHS critical care nurse, Dawn Bilbrough, pleaded with stockpilers to “stop it” after she discovered no fruit or veg in the supermarket after a 48-hour shift.

In an emotional video, she shared concerns that she doesn’t know how she can stay healthy if people keep “stripping the shelves of basic foods.” “It’s people like me who are going to be looking after you when you’re at your lowest, so just stop it. Please,” she added.

In these uncertain times, helping those that help us is the best way forward.